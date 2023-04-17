Renfield Box Office Failure Won’t Stop Universal’s Next Two Dracula Movies

Renfield was always a risk for Universal Pictures: a high-concept reimagining of the Dracula mythology via horror-comedy. But in more ways than one, it’s come up a disappointment for the studio after an opening weekend which saw the Nicolas Cage-starring vehicle debut in fourth place during its first three days—behind not only Universal’s own The Super Mario Bros. Movie (which dropped a mere 40.6 percent) but also the much cheaper horror movie, The Pope’s Exorcist. While Renfield walked away with $7.7 million in its debut, Russell Crowe as an exorcist compelled moviegoers to hand over $9.1 million this past weekend.

There are several ironies to this, with the first being Universal put Renfield out one weekend after the biggest release of its fiscal quarter, presumably because the studio gambled there would be little overlap in audiences between the family-friendly Mario brand and what is definitely a hard, blood-splattered R in Renfield. Another is that Crowe once co-starred in a previous attempt to exhume the Universal Monsters of the 1930s and ‘40s when he appeared as Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde in 2017’s The Mummy. That superfluous cameo was blatantly seeded in the hopes of setting up a spinoff that never came. But now in 2023, Crowe might just be on the verge of building a B-franchise around the alleged exploits of Father Gabriele Amorth while Universal just spent an exorbitant $65 million on Renfield, which doesn’t include marketing and advertisements.

That price tag is high for a movie Universal bet would have little crossover appeal with Mario, especially if you’ve seen Renfield. While the horror-adjacent flick features R-rated gore effects, they’re mostly in service to comical action sequences akin to Kill Bill, only here the titular character, Nicholas Hoult’s R.M. Renfield, acts more like a superhero while killing baddies. He punches them as Spider-Man would, but their heads bust into red geysers as a result here. While that’s certainly not the stuff of a family movie, the picture does seem to be rather awkwardly courting the same teenage audience that could turn something like Deadpool into a box office phenomenon (an audience Mario is currently swallowing up). So much so, it’s fair to wonder if Renfield represents another attempt to fit the Universal Monsters’ round-shaped legacy into the square hole of modern superhero movie formula?

Repeating the Dark Universe’s Brief, Ugly History

Renfield appears to be experiencing the same tonal mistake Universal made with the “Dark Universe” in 2017 when the Tom Cruise-led and Alex Kurtzman-directed The Mummy was marketed as the start of a new shared cinematic universe blatantly modeled after Disney’s MCU at Marvel Studios. While Dracula had not yet been officially cast for that enterprise, Javier Bardem was slated to appear as Frankenstein’s Monster and Johnny Depp as the Invisible Man. The implication was these iconic characters of horror were being redesigned as action heroes. Even while the titular monster of The Mummy was played as a supervillain by Sofia Boutella, her film was still a backdoor origin story about how Cruise’s protagonist would inherit the Mummy’s powers to work as a veritable superhero going forward.