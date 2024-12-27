Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Cast: Who Is Playing Who?

Christopher Nolan has taken viewers from the streets of Gotham City to the shores of Dunkirk, and from the deepest recesses of the dreaming mind to the edges of a black hole itself. Yet the announcement of his latest project has raised more than a few eyebrows. Homer’s Ancient Greek epic The Odyssey seems like a strange choice for a filmmaker who has devoted his work to puzzle box stories about troubled great men.

As different as The Odyssey might be for Nolan, we do already know we can count on one thing. He’ll have a great cast joining him on this journey. Even when we thought that Nolan’s next project would be Blue Thunder, we knew that he would be working again with Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson, as well as adding Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Lupita Nyong’o to his repertoire of players. Now that we know he’s adapting The Odyssey, Homer’s story of Odysseus’ 10-year journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, we can begin to speculate about which character these actors will play. So without further ado, here are our best guesses of who is playing which role…

Matt Damon as Odysseus

The King of Ithaca, Odysseus spent 10 years fighting the Trojans alongside other Greek heroes from the mythical Bronze Age. Think Achilles and the troubled Ajax. Although the Greeks won the Trojan War (remember the Brad Pitt movie on this score?), Odysseus nonetheless angered the sea god Poseidon in the aftermath. This is problem if you plan to travel home by sea. As a result, Homer tells us it took Ithaca’s monarch another 10 years to return home, the span of which makes up this story.

More than his leadership and strength, Odysseus’ craftiness makes him a hero. He outsmarts his opponents time and again, whether by fooling an enormous cyclops by calling himself “Nobody,” or having his crew plug their ears with beeswax to block out the Sirens’ song (Odysseus being who he is, asked to be tied to the mast so he could hear their beckoning call).