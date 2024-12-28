Nosferatu and the Role of Paganism in Robert Eggers Movies

Witches, Gods, and North Folk

Nosferatu might have the gentlest expression of this theme, with Ellen’s tragic fate being grieved via handfuls of lilacs sprinkled across the remains of her, and her demon lover’s, bodies. But it remains of a piece with Anya Taylor-Joy’s Thomasin accepting she’ll never be one of the Puritans’ “elect” few to see Heaven, so she instead takes the Devil up on a more earthly and immediate satisfaction in the here and now; it also is reminiscent of a crazed Wickie (Robert Pattinson) confronting some unknowable truth in a lighthouse that renders him fated to perhaps forever be fed upon by a seabird who picks at his liver, as if this is a nautical echo of the the titan Prometheus’ fate in Greek mythology; and of course Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) was nothing if not a Viking thrilled to embrace his doomed destiny so long as his death came with his enemy’s severed head in his hand.

In all of Eggers’ movies, the metaphysical world exists exactly how the characters of its setting imagine it does. In the case of The Witch, the Devil walks among them in the shape of a goat or rabbit, here to inflict trauma and spiritual suffering; in The Lighthouse, a seabird really holds the soul of a sailor lost at sea… perhaps even that of the sailor Thomas Wake (Dafoe), the elder Wickie who also at times resembles Poseidon in the mind’s eye of his guilt-ridden assistant; and in The Northman, we’re led to believe that Viking Amleth can really see his unborn children in the womb of witchy lover Olga (Taylor-Joy), a young woman who one might call a white witch given her confidence in using magic to free herself. She certainly seems capable of calling forth a mighty wind when her ship needs it.

Nosferatu is slightly different in this regard since none of the characters have the expertise to fully know what they’re dealing with in Orlok, or how best to confront him. In fact, there is something pathetic about Dafoe’s warm Von Franz accepting there is no way to save the living except by sacrificing his ideal priestess. Nonetheless, these are all stories where magic exists, and the best way to survive it is to rekindle our covenant with it.

Years ago, Eggers told me that he had Jungian leanings and that he muses “these bits and bobs of the past are knocking around in everyone’s heads to some degree.” If that’s true, his films exist as an exercise in jiggling those bits to the forefront of our collective subconscious—bits and scraps about witches and vampires, as well as spiritual truths that the Cult of Isis spread across the entire length of the Nile and all the way into Rome and Ancient Greece. To this day, folks really do worship Isis—perhaps unwittingly preparing themselves for the return of Nosferatu’s plague.

Old Magic in New Robert Eggers Movies Yet to Come

While preparing for this article, Eggers teased out to IndieWire a few of the projects that he is at least hoping to work on next. One is the cryptically titled The Knight, a film described as a medieval period piece and which has sat on “a shelf with a lot of screenplays.” As Eggers pointed out, there were several times when Nosferatu was supposed to happen but didn’t in the last decade. These days he likes to have “five things going on, because you never know what’s going to work, what’s going to appeal to people, what’s going to be greenlit.”

Be that as it may, the concept of exploring medieval Christianity in a movie titled The Knight could end up playing just as foreign and alien as the paganism in The Northman or Professor Von Franz’s personal library. Consider the stories of St. Francis of Assisi who allegedly was pierced by the same lance that bled Christ on the crucifix after a six-winged angel approached the holy man in 1224. There are similar tales of convents and religious orders where folks were convinced they loved Christ, in the literal flesh, or for that matter turned into wolves because of opposing influences.