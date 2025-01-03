Oscars 2025 Frontrunners and Contenders

An epic that runs at three and a half hours in length when you tack on the intermission, The Brutalist is a throwback to type of monumental Hollywood moviemaking that filled roadshows back in the mid-20th century… which is all the more astonishing when you know Corbet made this for indie studio A24 on a budget of about $10 million (it turns out your dollar goes a lot further when you film in Hungary and just say it’s Connecticut!). That old-fashioned sense of scale and stately grandeur will appeal to the Academy, as will the subject matter. This is a Jewish American immigrant story following an architect (Adrien Brody), who attempts to start again in New York City and thereabouts after surviving the death camps of the Holocaust.

But while the concept might appeal to Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences, the movie’s fairly bleak and ultimately cynical view of America’s ability to assimilate and embrace immigrants will not. Admittedly, that sense of fatalism might appeal to the current political climate, but traditionally Oscar voters have preferred films that champion and seek to lift up the human experience, particularly when mythologizing America’s own contributions to it. Decrying the capitalistic lie in that myth might win over critics, with The Brutalist being already declared Best Picture by the New York Film Critics Circle, but the AMPAS is not the NYFCC.

The film’s ultimately romantic views on the power of artistic achievement and legacy will speak to the Academy, still we we think the film is too heavy (and long) to win the top prize. With that said, expect Brody to be the real frontrunner in Best Actor, as well as Brady Corbet being able to plausibly take home Best Director even while missing Picture. Guy Pearce should also land a Best Supporting Actor nod, Felicity Jones maybe also showing up in Best Supporting Actress, and the movie doing well in Best Cinematography and Film Editing nominations.

Focus Features

Conclave

If The Brutalist is the presumed Best Picture frontrunner on New Year’s Day 2025, then Conclave is the one I personally feel has, at this point, the momentum and narrative to triumph with Academy voters. A straight down the middle political thriller with the tantalizing wrinkle of being set during the highly secretive (and highly fictionalized) election of a new pope, Focus Features and director Edward Berger’s Conclave is a much more conventional drama—and an entertaining one.

Starring Ralph Fiennes as a priest wracked with doubt (is there any other kind at the movies?), his Father Lawrence is forced to oversee a conclave of cardinals as they select the next pontiff in Vatican City. Conclave is a movie about faith, but also raw power, and it’s easy to see any 21st century political struggle between progressivism and reactionary conservatism in this film’s depiction of squabbling white collars, egos, and, above all, men.

It’s also a crowdpleaser that won over audiences at every festival it played at. Admittedly, it didn’t win the top prize in Venice, but now on the other side of a brutal U.S. election, we suspect Conclave’s highly implausible but entertaining melodrama now looks like wish fulfillment. That is important during moments of anxiety. Recall that the CODA won Best Picture at the tail end of the COVID crisis, triumphing over critical darling The Power of the Dog, another highly regarded but misanthropic film that won Best Picture with the NYFCC, the CCAs, and a slew of other critics groups, but got shut out at the Oscars beyond Jane Campion for Best Director. Meanwhile the Best Picture category rewards consensus on second or even third picks by way of the preferential ballot voting system. In other words, Conclave could win by being a lot of folks’ second choice.