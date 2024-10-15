The Joy of Terrifier 3 Goes Far Beyond the Gore

For all of his stomach-churning mayhem, Art’s true ancestors are less Freddy and Jason, and more Buster and Charlie. These performers who know how to use their bodies and expressions to great effect, an effect that often clashes (intentionally, to be sure) with the nastiness of their actions.

Chaos and Cruelty in Classic Cinema

Art is hardly the only taciturn clown to threaten people with explosives. In the 1922 single-reel comedy “Cops,” a lovelorn poor man played by Buster Keaton drives a horse-drawn cart into the town square. Surrounded by police officers, Buster tries to take the edge off with a cigarette. As he searches for a light, a bomb lands in his lap, thrown by a pair of anarchists above. Without missing a beat, the stone faced Buster lights up his cigarette and tosses the bomb behind him. The bomb explodes and the furious cops retaliate, chasing him until a closing title card that shows Buster’s porkpie hat tilted atop a gravestone.

Today, Buster’s bombing plays like a cartoonish bit of physical comedy, not unlike the way he see-saws on a ladder later in the short. But to the original audience more than a century ago, the bomb sequence struck a nerve. Anarchist bomb threats throughout 1919 were still in the public consciousness, as was the assassination of President William McKinley by anarchist Leon Czolgosz in 1901. Furthermore, the waves of police who attack Buster in retaliation brings to mind the Haymarket Riot of 1886 when Chicago cops brutalized striking workers.

Thus Buster’s gags were just as much horror as they were comedy, at least to the first viewers.

And he was hardly the only comedian of the era to combine physical humor with hot-button issues. A decade earlier, Keystone Studios pumped out split-reel comedies with violent, bumbling officers dubbed the Keystone Cops. While the Cops usually engaged in pratfalls and pie in the face gags, their adventures did sometimes turn shockingly violent. “Bangville Police” (1913) sees parents nearly shoot their daughter, confusing her for burglars. Next year’s “Barney Oldfield’s Race for a Life” stars real-life race car driver Barney Oldfield and Keystone sweetheart Mabel Normand in a short that ends with the cops being shot to death by villains. Then there’s perhaps the biggest name of the bunch, Charlie Chaplin, a Keystone graduate who consciously married political commentary with slapstick comedy. Like Buster, Chaplin’s Tramp becomes entangled with protesting workers and a police backlash in Modern Times (1936). That same film finds the Tramp caught in the gears of a machine, a real danger for many Americans who worked in unsafe factories.

Time and changing mores may have dulled the shocking nature of these gags, but rest assured, they are shocking. Mean-spirited and boundary-pushing, these gags took terror and made it joyful. And that’s exactly what Thornton does with his performance as Art the Clown.