Wuthering Heights Must Overcome Emerald Fennell and the Novel’s Biggest Weakness

Interpretations aside, the very nature of that second half has long posed a problem for Wuthering Heights’ numerous adaptations. Some of those versions (like the famous 1939 William Wyler film) cut significant chunks out of the later parts of the novel to streamline the continuation of the initial Catherine and Heathcliff story. While that adaptation was widely praised on its own merits (it was nominated for eight Academy Awards, and is still celebrated for Laurence Olivier’s interpretation of Heathcliffe), it has long been criticized by readers for altering so much of the novel and arguably compromising some of the book’s more complex themes in the process. Other adaptations (like the 1992 Wuthering Heights film) that have attempted to adapt the full story have been praised for their faithfulness, but criticized for failing to properly translate that material to another medium in an effective way.

While the “full” version of Wuthering Heights has been called one of those unfilmmable projects, it’s probably more accurate to describe such an adaptation as “complicated.” That’s also what makes Emerald Fennell’s decision to tackle that text so fascinating.

Based on her previous works, there is little doubt that Fennell is capable of at least attempting to adapt a story filled with revenge, fundamentally unlikable characters, dark themes, and stately manors. Those are all quickly becoming some of the director’s trademarks, which seemingly makes the intimidating Wuthering Heights a strangely perfect fit for her.

What worries me most is the infamous nature of Wuthering Heights’ final half. I’m a bigger Fennell defender than most, but both Promising Young Woman and Saltuburn suffered from notable final act problems. The former compromised its most intriguing ideas with a shoehorned easy ending, and Saltburn burned down whatever illusions of complexity it could have maintained with a truly awful conventional “twist” spelled out to the audience in agonizing detail.

Granted, we do not know if Fennell will attempt to adapt Wuthering Heights’ second half as written or if she will reinterpret that portion of the novel as other adaptations have done. However, the smart money is on Fennell taking on the whole thing. It s just hard to imagine that she will back down from that challenge given the nature of her previous works and her general willingness to take some big swings.

While it’s easy enough to imagine Fennell trying and failing to make the full novel truly work onscreen, the prospect of her attempting to do so is undeniably intriguing. As the great Roy McAvoy in Tin Cup taught us, there is something exciting about going for the big swing rather than taking the drop and playing around the hazard.