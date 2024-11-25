Glicked Box Office Reminds Us That Nobody Knows Nothing

Admittedly, these numbers don’t quite match the Barbenheimer phenomenon which this weekend’s “Glicked” double-header has been compared to. Barbenheimer made $245 million between its eye-catching bit of counter-programming while Glicked pulled $205 million between its headliners in North America. We might also point out that there is some signs, at least in Gladiator II’s case, that the audience reaction is more mixed than either half of Barbenheimer, with the Ridley Scott sequel earning a “B” CinemaScore. The grade suggests grumblings from audiences about the movie’s thin plotting and overly familiar storytelling is more than social media chatter (which might also explain why the movie slightly underperformed expectations for a $60 million+ opening).

But these quibbles risk obscuring the fact that the movies are performing phenomenally well for genres which prognosticators once mused were dead, and are also both providing movie theaters with their best pre-Thanksgiving weekend since 2013. Gladiator II has furthermore grossed an additional $165 million overseas (it opened one week ahead of the U.S. in many markets). And Roman historical epics that hit have a tendency to do better abroad than musicals. As of press time, the sword and sandals epic has totaled $221 million worldwide while Wicked has enjoyed a cume of $164.2 million in just three days.

This is pre-pandemic business, and it would seem more moviegoers are satisfied with Gladiator II than not while the reception for Wicked verges on euphoric with its “A” CinemaScore and its over-performance n the musical genre. And it is a reminder, once again, that sweeping proclamations about the health and vitality of a genre or style of moviemaking being at risk because of a handful of flops can be greatly exaggerated.

Still, it’s worth noting these successes are credited in large part to playing in the realm of intellectual property. Wicked is likely the most popular Broadway musical of the 21st century with a generational appeal to theatergoers and musical lovers between the ages of four and likely 47. The stage show opened 21 years ago where it instantly became a coming-of-age staple for theater kids who are now old enough to have their own kids going to movies. Conversely, Gladiator remains the most successful sword and sandals epic of this century, winning Best Picture at the Oscars in addition to $465 million in 2000 (which is roughly $852 million in 2024 dollars).

So there was a lot of nostalgia at play when these “brands” did as well as they did. But if brand-awareness is the price of doing business in the 2020s, let Glicked prove you can still channel that into launching event weekends in classic genres, even the ones supposedly past their prime.