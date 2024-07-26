The Wild Robot: First Look at Dreamworks’ Next Animated Epic

Painting a Movie

As shocked as Sanders was, this was what he had asked of The Wild Robot’s production designer, Raymond Zibach—for a film that was indiscernible from those early conceptual paintings. The Wild Robot, based on the book by Peter Brown, is the story of Rozzum unit 7134, Roz for short (Lupita Nyong’o), a robot who finds herself washed ashore on a forest island after a shipwreck. Lacking human masters to serve, she sets about looking after the wildlife of the island.

“Peter Brown revealed quite a few things to us about why he wrote the book and what was going on in his head as he wrote it,” Sanders says of adapting the story. “What wasn’t put in the book is that in his mind, he was operating under the premise that kindness can be a survival skill.” While recent cinema history is full of stories about lovable animated robots, the unique environment Roz finds herself in required a unique style of animation.

“With The Wild Robot, it was important to me that this piece of high technology really feel like it was lost in the wilderness,” Sanders says. “So we needed the biggest contrast we could get, meaning a forest that looks organic.”

For Sanders, the benchmark of organic animated forests was set by Tyrus Wong’s animated backgrounds in Disney’s Bambi and the painted backgrounds of Hayao Miyazaki in My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away, and that is what the art style of The Wild Robot aspired to.

“Any animated film you see, I guarantee that what you see on the screen represents the outer limit of the available technology,” Sanders tells us. “With The Wild Robot, I would be so bold as to say that we have closed the circle that began with Snow White and Bambi, [and] through films like The Lion King, Lilo & Stitch, and Shrek. We’ve finally gone back to those analog painted environments. Everything in The Wild Robot was painted by hand, by a human holding a stylus instead of a brush, but hand-painted nonetheless.”

Call of the Wild

While the art is crucial to the story The Wild Robot tells, that part of the production comes relatively late in the moviemaking process.