Love Lies Bleeding Ending Explained

For those wondering how it all plays out, here’s a breakdown of what happened at the end of Love Lies Bleeding and what it all means for our central duo.

A father’s twisted idea of love

As Love Lies Bleeding barrels into its third act, the cunning Lou Sr. soon realizes that his daughter has disposed of JJ and, in his own twisted way, wants to protect her from being caught. But things are complicated when Jackie takes off for the bodybuilding competition after Lou warns her to lay low. Although she makes it to the stage, Jackie is overcome by the effect of the steroids, vomiting and beating up one of the other contestants – which gives Lou Sr. an opportunity to bail her out and corral her.

Knowing from Jackie that Daisy saw Lou driving JJ’s car, with Jackie behind her in Lou’s pickup truck, Lou Sr. works out a plan in which Jackie will both get rid of Daisy and take the fall for the crimes. Jackie shoots Daisy in Lou’s apartment, but Lou threatens to reveal her father’s secrets to the police if he implicates or kills Jackie. So Lou sends a corrupt police officer to kill his own daughter instead, although the cop ends up dead on Lou’s floor as well.

With Jackie now held hostage in Lou Sr.’s mansion, Lou heads there to release her lover and confront her father once and for all. But as Lou Sr. gets the advantage, shooting his daughter in the leg and starting to strangle her, Jackie – who envisions herself in her steroid-addled mind as a Hulk-like creature whose muscles literally expand and burst out under her skin – comes to the rescue. For Lou’s part, she sees Jackie as a literal 50-foot woman – a fierce giant who effortlessly plucks Lou Sr. off his daughter and hurls him to the ground, where Lou doesn’t kill him but leaves him tied up as the police arrive.

In the final scene, Lou and Jackie head west in Lou’s pickup, planning to dispose along the way of the dead body of Daisy, which is in the bed of the truck. But Daisy is still alive, requiring Lou to pull over and finish her off – doing it all for love, yet still ruthless enough (like her father) to do what is necessary to protect the one she now cares for the most.

Where desire meets obsession

Love Lies Bleeding is shot like a lurid pulp novel – all grimy interiors and dusty, bleak exteriors, with most of the movie taking place at night and lit by the harsh glow of neon signs. But it’s also lit up by the electricity between Lou and Jackie, a spark that feels so real and almost so pure that it threatens to light everything else around it on fire.