Heretic: The Horror of Mormonism, Atheism and Everything Between

The character of Mr. Reed frightened Scott Beck and Bryan Woods years before they knew he looked like Hugh Grant. Dapper, erudite, and domineeringly cheerful in his condescension, their creation was meant to embody every suspicion, doubt, and perhaps ill thought that two lifelong friends from Iowa had about religion.

And yet, when they got down to putting pen to paper, a realization occurred: How much about religion did they really know? When Beck and Woods began writing what became Heretic 12 or so years ago, they knew what their setup would be. Two young Mormon missionaries arrive on the doorstep of an intellectual who claims he has spent a lifetime searching for “the one true religion,” and over the course of tea and small talk, he reveals an unsettling thesis that is meant to challenge how these women see the world. But back then, the filmmakers tell us on the eve of Heretic’s release, they didn’t feel like they comfortably knew enough about the history of religion and civilization to put words into Reed’s mouth.

So they put Heretic aside and moved onto other things, including writing the screenplay for the original A Quiet Place, a high-concept that was the polar opposite of Heretic’s verbal battlefields. Nonetheless, the idea never left them, especially after Woods married into the Mormon religion.

“We were starting to get our bearings with Mormon faith, which is the entry point into the film,” Beck says of the early genesis of Heretic, and how it became a project of genuine inquiry for the pair. “We had made a movie in Salt Lake City, and over the course of that, we started gathering a contingency of Mormon friends and, eventually, family members. It was fascinating to us that it’s one of the newer religions in American culture.”