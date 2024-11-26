Gladiator 2: The Colosseum Never Had Sharks, But There Are Crocodiles in the Real History

Yes, They Flooded the Colosseum

Not only do several Roman historians from antiquity assert that the Colosseum was flooded for “naval battles,” but even these were the byproduct of Roman emperors wishing to adapt the capital’s new amphitheater in the style of a bloodsport more popular than the gladiatorial games. In fact, while nearly every movie and TV show about gladiators includes the line, “Those who are about to die salute you,” being uttered in the emperor’s presence, the phrase was only recorded once in history: before the Emperor Claudius during his mock naval battle on Fucine Lake in 52 A.D. where allegedly 19,000 combatants took to “the sea” in 100 warships. This is at least what comes down to us from the Roman historian Suetonius, who recorded the scale of the spectacle decades later (he was not born when it actually occurred).

Whether exaggerated or not, the enormity of Suetonius’ description of the event underscores how grand these mock naval battles, or Naumachia (Ancient Greek for “naval combat”), were. Decidedly more expensive and bloody than the mere skirmishes of gladiatorial combat, a naumachia was the equivalent of a nine-figured blockbuster that only came around on special occasions to really wow the crowd.

The first known naumachia is recorded to have occurred in 46 B.C. in honor of Julius Caesar after his return from Egypt and victory over Pompey Magnus and the other Republican forces. As part of his triumph, a basin was dug near the Tiber River where 2,000 combatants and 4,000 rowers—all prisoners of war—were condemned to fight to the death in full-scale Roman triemes and biremes. His eventual successor, the first official Roman emperor Augustus, recorded on his own tomb’s monumental inscription an account of a grand naumachia even greater than Great Uncle Julius’. Augustus boasted that he saw 3,000 men (not including rowers) fight in 30 ships in an even larger basin that was constructed by the River Tiber.

So there was a history of naval combat being a cherished pastime before the Roman Colosseum was even built in the first century A.D. Which is perhaps why getting such bloody water shows into the tinier space became a point of pride among the emperors and the historians who remembered them. The Roman historian Cassius Dio tells us nearly a century after the fact that the Emperor Titus put on a naval battle of some kind in the Colosseum during its inaugural year in 80 A.D. Five years later, his sadistic heir, the Emperor Domitian, staged another sea battle in the Colosseum.

Some engineers and historians dispute the assertions due to debate over how the Colosseum could be successfully flooded. Their counterargument comes down mostly to the likes of Dio being mistaken.

No, They Didn’t Have Sharks. But There Were Crocodiles…

Despite Mr. Scott’s blunt assertions, there is no evidence that a shark was ever used to fight gladiators. However, crocodiles represented one of the most popular and exotic creatures to be “celebrated” during the games in the century which saw Rome transition from republic to empire. And like most objects of fascination for Romans, they were celebrated by the crowd watching them die.