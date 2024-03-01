How Dune 2’s Biggest Changes Improve on the Frank Herbert Book

Her scheming is much bigger in Dune: Part Two where Jessica essentially takes on the role of Lady Macbeth: an ambitious and merciless woman who intends to push the man in her life, young Paul (Timothée Chalamet) in Jessica’s case, to absolute power whether he wants it or not. In both text and screen, Paul is initially reluctant to embrace the role of a messianic figure among the Fremen, because he can see the “jihad” or holy war that is to come. But in the film, those reservations last much longer, and it is Jessica who is urging Paul to embrace his destiny and assume the role created by a Bene Gesserit lie: that he is a voice from the outerworld who’s come to Arrakis to lead the Fremen to salvation.

With false promises of turning Arrakis into a green paradise, Paul eventually embraces his bleak destiny. He orders the Fremen to lead the other great houses “to paradise” (read: brutal death and annihilation). This is only achieved onscreen after Jessica has literally appropriated Fremen culture. She’s even standing there, watching, while drenched in their customs, rituals, and tattoos like a cuckoo bird. We likewise hear her inner thoughts about preying on the weakest among them and manipulating them, just as we see her pressure Paul into drinking the Water of Life, which is what finally radicalizes him to go full messiah. On the page, Paul drinks the Water of Life out of curiosity and vanity, and Jessica is first baffled and then horrified by his comatose state. Conversely, Ferguson’s Jessica is accused of poisoning her own son by Chani in order to advance her designs. Chani’s not wrong.

This is a canny change which gives Jessica more agency, accentuates the insidious sense of doom that pervades House Atredies’ destiny, and reinforces how much more clearly the inner-workings of this universe is controlled by the Bene Gesserit. While Jessica has gone rogue from her witchy coven by first giving birth to a son (she was ordered to have a daughter), and then by pushing Paul to become the Kwisatz Haderach, her actions are still in-keeping with the Bene Gesserit’s more transparent schemes within schemes.

For instance, Herbert suggests that Lady Margot Fenring (Léa Seydoux in the movie) will seduce Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) when she attends his birthday in the gladiatorial arenas of Geidi Prime. But Herbert’s Margot is secondary to a character who is introduced and built up in the same sequence before going nowhere: her impotent husband Count Fenring.

If you don’t recognize the name, it’s because Villeneuve wisely cut Fenring from the film. In the book, we are given a lot of exposition about how Count Fenring is the Emperor’s most trusted assassin and truest friend and then… he does nothing at the end of the book. It’s even a plot point! Like Paul, Count Fenring is a product of Bene Gesserit breeding, but he chooses not to lift a finger to save the Emperor in the final showdown.

Instead of spending time on a subplot to nowhere, Villeneuve elevates Lady Margot as a vessel for understanding the Bene Gesserit’s broader machinations. While it’s explicitly stated the grand dame of the coven, Reverend Mother Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling), counseled the Emperor to wipe out House Atreides, presumably because she considered Paul to be an “abomination,” they’re already attempting to breed a new genetic line to replace him by siring a new child with Harkonnen blood via Feyd-Rautha.