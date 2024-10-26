Conclave Director Explains Ending’s Final Twists

It’s already a pretty shocking—and faintly unlikely—scenario before we learn the true final twist of the movie: in addition to Cardinal Benitez being the priest selected to ascend to the ultimate patriarchal seat, Benitez will also become the first pope born with the anatomy of both a man and a woman—a fact the heavily cloistered individual did not even realize until he was in his 30s. At the time, it caused him to grapple with his faith and identity, as it does one of the few other priests who now learns the truth. Yet, in the end, Cardinal Lawrence elects to keep Pope Innocent’s secret and to see him as God made him.

We doubt many audience members saw that coming, unless they read the Robert Harris novel Conclave is based on. Not only does the ending intentionally defy what perhaps many conservative Catholics might think they know about gender, but it also in its own way subverts a movie often defined by its sense of doubt. Was it not our protagonist who gave a prescient sermon about the importance of doubt in a pontiff? And yet, the man who becomes the next pope is filled with faith, even as their existence contradicts the rule and letter associated with papal law.

These contradictions, both within gender and belief, are what appealed to director Edward Berger when we discussed the ending of the movie.

“I think in the end Ralph recognizes the right person becomes pope,” Berger says of the finale. “Because it is a person who is pure, who still believes… and I think that’s what it’s more about. To keep the purity, the innocence of your true belief. It doesn’t really matter whether you’re a cardinal or a filmmaker or journalist or an engineer.”

Admittedly, however, the film very much is tapping into a third rail which is occurring right now among conservatives in the Catholic Church in the U.S. and outside of it, with debates over gender becoming a central part of the U.S. presidential election. For Berger, such discussions have two elements, the first of which is the absurdity that such an ending might be considered offensive in some circles.

“People can disagree with it,” Berger shrugs. “I’m not worried about it. I do think that this fanatic fundamentalism is an American phenomenon that is not so much present in Europe. It is probably [there] a little bit, but not as much. So I just wasn’t worried about that. I mean, religious fanatics? I don’t have them in my daily life in Europe.” More importantly, though, he sees the ending as wading into a debate about a type of leadership which goes back to antiquity, including the founding of the Catholic Church.