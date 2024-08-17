Furiosa: The History Man Is the Most Important Character in the Mad Max Mythos

History Men of History

Furiosa director George Miller didn’t publicly use the term History Man until 2015 in the supplemental material for Mad Max: Fury Road. The prequel comics published by DC Comics’ Vertigo imprint followed Miller’s extensive notes and backstories for Fury Road, and those stories were brought to life by writers Nico Lathouris and Mark Sexton (both of whom worked on the film), and artists Riccardo Burchielli, Leandro Fernandez, Andrea Mutti, and Sexton. It’s revealed these comics are by a History Man too.

Of course Miller and his original co-writer Byron Kennedy didn’t use voiceover or History Men the first film in the franchise, 1979’s Mad Max. But the idea of mythology does play a role in 1981’s Mad Max 2 (also known as The Road Warrior in the U.S.). That film begins and ends with an unnamed narrator describing how policeman Max (Mel Gibson in the first three films) went mad in the final days before the Fall. Presumably this is to suggest how we went from the disillusioned copper of the first movie to the literal Road Warrior riding along a desolate hellscape in the sequel.

That demarcation between the first movie’s pre-apocalyptic setting and the development of the Wasteland for all of the other films underscores the importance of the History Men. After all, we had books before the world died and didn’t need to rely on tattooed storytellers. The History Men carry the knowledge otherwise easily forgotten in the desolation.

Thus the narrator at the start of The Road Warrior is likely a History Man, telling the audience about the adventures of Mad Max, a noble warrior he claims to have met in his youth. And because the History Man might make mistakes like anyone else while recounting memories from decades earlier, “the truth” of this film’s epic tale is invited to be questioned. This further applies to the events of all remaining Mad Max movies. From The Road Warrior on through Furiosa, the events of these movies aren’t necessarily “true” within the world of the films.

Instead they are legends and myths, stories that History Men tell the survivors to try to retain humanity’s dignity and honor while surviving in a dying world.

In other words, each of the Mad Max movies are interpretive works, not regular narratives. They don’t hold to some objective truth as much as they do to the proclivities and assumptions held by the storyteller, who put their own experiences ahead of some type of reality. It can even explain contradictions between the films, be it the state of human civilization’s decline between Mad Max and The Road Warrior, or even why Max himself looks so radically different between Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome and Fury Road.