Heretic Review: That Hugh Grant Is a Devil

So often the subgenre of “religious horror” can be summed up as the secular world being invaded by the superstitious, or at least spiritual, world of ages long past. It is the sickening realization that a literal demon has possessed little Linda Blair, and there’s not a damn thing a doctor can do to save her; or that Mia Farrow is being forced to carry the Antichrist to term by the men in her life. By contrast, it is the faithful and devout who are now being threatened with spiritual, and physical, annihilation by a rationalist who has turned disbelief into a fundamentalism.

Which is not to say Heretic is particularly for or against religion. The film rather seems content to set up its church in the space between. And the movie is at its strongest while residing there, with the audience as off-balanced as poor Sisters Paxton and Barnes about what lies behind those goddamn doors.

The effect of this philosophical dialogue also only works as well as it does due to the sharply drawn performances by Thatcher and East. Both actresses were apparently raised in the Mormon religion and bring an authenticity that extends beyond simply knowing the prayers by heart. While Barnes is definitely the worldlier of the two characters, neither woman is depicted as a fool, even if Paxton is certainly more sheltered. They’re smart and observant in a movie likewise shrewd enough not to patronize either their religion, gender, or youth, even a the dread elicited by Mr. Reed stems from his ability to condescend to all three qualities while turning “mansplaining” into a graduate level course.

For much of Heretic’s running time, the interactions between Reed, Barnes, and Paxton carries the meatiness of a tense stage play wherein the horror comes purely from what is being said—and what is not. The knowledge that Beck and Woods’ previous screenplays include the original, spartanly written A Quiet Place makes Heretic’s ability to derive terror from dialogue—and the stolen glances between Paxton and Barnes as they feel out what to do next—further enhances Heretic’s verbal qualities.

It also betrays Heretic’s eventual third act problems when we get beyond that door, and perhaps a few more levels down in the film’s rather twisty narrative. While Heretic has a deliberate intellectual thrust, Beck and Woods still remain ultimately populist filmmakers who created for John Krasinski the perfect setup for a crowdpleaser like A Quiet Place. Heretic is similarly determined to reach maximalist entertainment value, even at the detriment to its own cunning.

The revelations Barnes and Paxton discover behind the door they eventually select definitely answers all questions, and often in a more sensationalist and pat way than some viewers, including this one, might prefer. And while the ending of the movie remains open for interpretation and debate, the overall resolution proves once again that it is scarier not knowing what is on the other side where religion intrudes.