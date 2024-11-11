Gladiator 2 Review: You Will Be Wildly Entertained and Then Some

Yet conquered they are in a siege battle along their city’s sea walls. In the aftermath, Lucius (who is living under a pseudonym) discovers his wife died fighting the Romans, and a Roman general who knew Maximus, Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), has taken their port in the name of the People and Senate of Rome. In truth, though, Acacius reluctantly serves dual Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger), twins of diverging interests. Caracalla, whose mind is insinuated to be rotted by syphilis, cares only for the distractions of his pets and gladiatorial games. Geta, conversely, is a ceaseless expansionist. The latter’s lust for blood and glory wearies Acacius and the general’s wife, good Roman Lady Lucilla (Connie Nielsen)—Lucius’ long-lost mother and a prized political pawn as the last known heir of Marcus Aurelius.

All of that palace intrigue, however, is a mystery to the newly enslaved Lucius. Bitter and bloodthirsty in his own right, Lucius hasn’t seen his mother in decades when he’s taken back to Rome in chains by Macrinus (Denzel Washington), a former slave himself who has risen to become an Ianista. Yet the cagey powerbroker has more on his mind than simply putting on a show for the Colosseum masses when he recruits Lucius into his stable, and the pair may very well have a shot at changing the power balance of Rome herself—though to what end remains clouded by all the carnage and blood splatter in the arena.

Gladiator II narratively attempts to emulate the emotional enormity of the original 2000 film while mounting an even greater melodramatic sweep. But there’s a reason producer Spielberg correctly assessed that first film to be an opera 25 years ago. That movie was a story so simple that its players could fade into myth: a father to a murdered son, a husband to a murdered wife, will have his vengeance in this life or the next. Even if he must become the one slave with the audacity to stand against an emperor.

That epic intimacy is often copied in Gladiator II but never duplicated. This is a movie which strives for the pageantry of opera but is ultimately forced to settle for the insanity of fight night during a WWE soap. It’s big, loud, and histrionic, but is more successful at making you smile than weep. This is most probably due to the screenplay by David Scarpa lacking the interiority of John Logan’s original rushed, but nigh flawless, rewrite of the 2000 predecessor. The sequel also veers more wildly from the historical record, beginning with the fact that Numidia was conquered by the Romans about 150 years before the movie starts.

Yet what the film lacks in depth it more than compensates with in eye candy. If this is a fight night, it’s the best Jupiter-damned fight you’ve seen on the big screen in an imperial age. We mentioned sharks, but there are also rhinos, man-eating baboons, and Roman cocktail parties where blood and rose pedals mingle before lazy aristocrats. An entire historical epic cycle came and went in Gladiator’s wake, yet no film or television series (even if more historically accurate) has reached the grandeur of Scott staging a garden party.

Mescal also proves to be a strong anchor in that setting. Astutely compared to Achilles by other characters in the film, grown-up Lucius is a far angrier and zealous character than Maximus, not least of all because he does not buy into the myth of Roman greatness. It’s a muscular performance, literally and spiritually, although it isn’t allowed the dimensionality of Crowe’s Maximus. Not that it needs to when so much of Gladiator II is dominated by a monumental Denzel Washington star-turn.