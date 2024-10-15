Nosferatu: Exclusive First Look Inside Robert Eggers’ Reinvention of the Vampire

Years and years before castle sets, there was a moment when Eggers looked poised to make Nosferatu his second feature following The Witch. The vampire remake was announced in the trades back in 2015, and Eggers fielded immediate interest from many actors, including Skarsgård, who auditioned for several roles before being cast as Thomas Hutter (Hoult’s character in the eventual film). Plans obviously changed, and Eggers went on to make The Lighthouse and The Northman instead, but his vision of a vampire never faltered or shifted. According to Skarsgård, “I don’t think it changed all that much in terms of the dialogue and the structure and the payoff, and how weird and twisted it is, how it’s occult and demonic.”

What did evolve was Eggers’ confidence. Nowadays, the research-intensive filmmaker appears quite comfortable stepping into the shadow of Murnau and Herzog and unearthing something unique in the gloom.

“I don’t know that my intentions were all that different,” Eggers explains, “but I wouldn’t have had the experience and skills to have made it as well as I made it now.”

At last he has found the right moment to unleash an image which has given him no peace: an image of a vampire stripped free from a century’s worth of cinema and fantasy, humor and irony. With a wry smile and small nod to his Lighthouse star Robert Pattinson, Eggers even muses: “We need to find where the fear is in this archetype and bring it out again, and put to bed my friend Rob’s sparkling vampire.”

Raising the Dead

When we catch up with Eggers and his troupe, the singular auteur is in a strange place. The movie he’s dreamed about for so long is finished with the edit locked back in April, yet closure remains elusive. Not until Orlok is out in the world spreading love and pestilence will the experience be complete, and unlike every other Eggers film that was tinkered with until the last minute, the director is getting a chance to catch his breath ahead of Nosferatu’s Christmas Day release. (It’s a date he insists makes total sense: “There’s a Christmas tree in the movie, so what else do you want?”)

At the moment, the director seems content, having fulfilled his goal of going way back with Nosferatu, including to before Murnau and German Expressionism came along. While like the 1922 original, Eggers’ Nosferatu is based on Bram Stoker’s immortal novel Dracula from 1897, the new film is set even earlier than Stoker’s prose, with the movie taking place in 1830s Germany. In this context, Eggers seized on an opportunity to immerse himself in “the learned occult knowledge” of the early 19th century, as well as the older vampire folklore that inspired it.