Dune 2: What the Anya Taylor-Joy Scene Means for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 3

The director went on to praise Taylor-Joy’s talent, which he signals will bring out the enigmatic qualities attributed to Alia, the sister of Muad’Dib, in Frank Herbert’s novels.

“Anya’s not from this world,” Villeneuve says. “She’s really from some other dimension as a human being. I adore her, and she has that kind of ethereal quality. She’s a free spirit like Alia. I was so pleased when she agreed to play that phantom character, that easter egg.”

Taylor-Joy’s casting as that easter egg is one of Dune: Two’s biggest secrets and surprises—although it more or less leaked to the internet when Taylor-Joy appeared at the Dune: Part Two premiere last month. When we spoke to Villeneuve before that event, though, the filmmaker beamed over the entire production team’s hard work at concealing the twist.

“I cannot believe we were able to keep a secret,” he said. “It was a secret. Nobody knew on set, nobody knew in the crew. Nobody. A very small amount of people knew about it. And I’m amazed that we were able to keep that secret in Hollywood where it’s the most gossiped town on Earth. It’s a test; it’s a game I’m playing with reality. Will I be able to keep the secret? It’s very exciting for me.”

But the reality is now here, as are the implications of what Alia represents for the future of the series. In Dune: Part Two, Alia remains mostly off-screen as a fetus who is in sentient communication with her mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). This is because Alia, like her mother, drank from the psychedelic and reality-altering properties of the Water of Life, which gave both the ability to remember the past lives of countless reverend mothers who lived on Arrakis.

Film fans can expect this will lead to an Alia in a third Dune film who is wise beyond her years. Like Paul she has centuries’ worth of knowledge at her fingertips and in her mind, but this wisdom has cost her the innocence of childhood and perhaps ever really knowing her own humanity. There are some among the Fremen who even whisper she is an abomination.