The Movies That Define Generation Z

There’s a nostalgia for these movies that goes beyond the story and how it felt to watch them in our youth. They help us remember a simpler time before technology became what it is today. How it felt to crack open that plastic DVD case for family movie night or experience a story on the big screen for the first time. Now as adults, we can take our love of Shrek to the next level with Shrek raves that encourage us to dress up and embrace our youth while we still can. As the logline for these events argue, “Cool is dead! Who cares? Come have fun.” And there are few phrases that better encapsulate the somewhat nihilistic mentality of Gen Z, or the feeling of watching Shrek, than that. – Brynna Arens

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

During the era when every television show went to theaters between the late ‘90s and the early 2000s, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie was the one film that became the fan favorite of the zillenials who grew up with the show’s first three seasons. The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie was the pinnacle of the franchise’s comedic power and the textbook embodiment of a show that took advantage of its feature-length format. SpongeBob and Patrick’s epic quest to find King Neptune’s Crown and Save Mr. Krabs’ life was full of hilarious gags, iconic quotes, stunning 2D-animation, and the best David Hasselhoff cameo of all time.

Just look at the footage of the Chicago 35mm midnight screening and see how enthralled the audience was. Hear how the theater erupts on the final freeze frame of SpongeBob finally getting his manager job and Ween’s Ocean Man needle drop plays. You can’t find that infectious exuberance anywhere else, and no other movie from the early 2000s can emit that either. – Rendy Jones

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Where do I even begin? If you were even alive during the late 2000s, the High School Musical trilogy either had you, your friends, or your family in a chokehold. It was THE major phenomenon for our generation, right before the sparkly vampires took its torch a little while after. The third installment, Senior Year, culminated all the G-rated drama built up to that point—with star-crossed lovers Troy and Gabriella grappling with their curtain call as a couple—but for the big screen. To this day, I still consider Disney pushing High School Musical 3 to theaters as their best business decision in the 21st century, including the Marvel and Lucasfilm buyouts. It only took one trailer and kids, and their reluctant parents, flocked to the theaters.

And boy, did Disney let director Kenny Ortega cook with each musical number because the jump in production quality from the DCOM predecessors to this is staggering. Each number popped with sheer artistry and innovation, with top-notch choreography that rivals any other big screen musicals that came out within the past 15 years. Including the ones that came out this year. Who can forget Troy breaking down against the rotating halls of East High during “Scream,” or all the graduates forming a Wildcats symbol in the finale? High School Musical was of the hallmarks of this generation that can never be replicated. – RJ

Coraline (2009)

As Henry Selick’s The Nightmare Before Christmas became a spooky staple for Millennials, his stop-motion adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Coraline became the staple for Gen-Z in 2009. Coraline was a significant debut for the Oregon-based studio Laika, marking the beginning of features that stood on their own and away from the Tim Burton connection. This would include ParaNorman and Kubo and the Two Strings. – RJ