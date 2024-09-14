The Movies That Defined the Baby Boomer Generation

Fatal Attraction (1987)

While on the subject of 1987 movies where Michael Douglas plays a selfish bastard, there’s also Fatal Attraction, the most popular erotic thriller in a decade full of ‘em—and arguably the first in which male-produced movies reasserted control over a genre that was getting too transgressive for middle-American tastes. Whereas Lawrence Kasdan remade Double Indemnity in all but name a few years earlier with the steamy Body Heat, and changed the ending so the femme fatale got away with luring the a dopey dude to his doom, Adrian Lyne’s trashy Fatal Attraction acted as a monument to traditional “family values” reasserting authority over the menace of powerful women.

Glenn Close’s Alex Forrest is indeed a 1980s modernization of “the demon lover.” Here she’s been summoned by second-wave feminism to ruin a poor innocent schmuck named Dan (Michael Douglas). She is a single, successful woman in the business world, but she is jealous of the idyllic family life Dan has with his wife Beth (Anne Archer) and their daughter. So after seducing helpless Dan with promises of no-strings-attached sex, she attempts to steal him from Beth and upset the nuclear family. The film ends with Alex being punished for her false sense of liberation when Beth personally puts the witch down with a slug in the chest. It was the third biggest movie of 1987 and reinforced a middle-aged drift back toward traditional, conservative values and fear of empowered women. It’s a fear still reflected in many Boomers’ politics.

Christmas Vacation (1989)

To be honest, this entry could apply to any movie where an iconoclast of his generation ended up doing a beloved family movie filled with good cheer and domesticity: Tom Selleck in Three Men and a Baby; Steve Martin in Father of the Bride; Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire or opposite Dustin Hoffman in Hook. Yet Christmas Vacation seems the most apropos since it is the one still watched every December and was a sequel to several movies where Chevy Chase got on the bandwagon early.

It’s hard to remember these days, but there was a moment where Chase was considered something of a sex symbol after the first season of SNL and starring opposite Goldie Hawn in 1978’s Foul Play. He also remained a popular post-SNL star throughout the ‘80s, largely thanks to these Vacation movies. Christmas is the best of them, and also the first truly wholesome entry (it is PG versus the prior installments being decidedly R-rated). In that sense, it was a genuine family film that crossed over to all generations, including Gen X and older millennials. And like all these movies where once R-rated funnymen played goofy dads, it represents a sudden lurch toward domesticity and familial life which would define many movies targeted toward Baby Boomers in the 1990s and beyond.

Forrest Gump (1994)

By the time the 1990s rolled around, the general perception of what it means to be a “Baby Boomer” had pretty much solidified. Perhaps that’s why one of the few movies that had anything left to add to the pop culture image was the one to most brazenly and extravagantly romanticize the whole experience as something wonderful. Robert Zemeckis’ Forrest Gump is indeed a valedictory about the last 40 years of pop culture. The movie proved many audiences were likewise eager to pat themselves on the back for reaching a point where it felt like they could all share a laugh. As it turns out, all we needed was for a well-meaning veteran like Forrest (Tom Hanks) and a naive hippie who could get over herself, a la Jenny (Robin Wright), hugging it out in Washington D.C.’s reflecting pool.

The film is a time capsule of ‘60s culture clashes, nostalgia for the “simple times” of Elvis rock ’n roll, and ‘70s New Age philosophy. It even ends with the ‘80s AIDS scare (like Alex in Fatal Attraction, Jenny needs to be punished in some way for her transgressions). Also worth noting is that like most of the popular movies on this list, its fantasy version of America’s struggles are defined almost entirely by white individuals who end up in comfortable upper-middle class lifestyles. But it obviously struck a nerve with the audiences who saw themselves in that version of events, with Forrest Gump grossing more money than any other live-action film in 1994 and incredulously winning Best Picture over Pulp Fiction.