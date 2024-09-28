The Movies That Defined the Millennials Generation

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man wasn’t the first superhero movie, for Millennials or otherwise. But a case can be made it was the first modern one, and definitely the first to come after 9/11 changed the world, including the psyches of a lot of Gen-Y kids still in high school or younger. In that context, it was more than just a popular summer movie; Spider-Man set the tone and tenor for American escapism that we still wrap around us like a warm security blanket 22 years later. It’s a movie where a band of New Yorkers team up with the Web-Head to fight the Green Goblin by shouting, “When you mess with one of us, you mess with all of us!”

The movie is also among the better superhero origin story films, with director Sam Raimi showing a deference for the comic book source material not seen since the days of Dick Donner, as well as a visual playfulness and sense of mischief that would be lost in the glut of imitators that soon followed. Spider-Man is a potent, economically told power fantasy in which an everyman teenager (Tobey Maguire) gets the dream gift of superpowers that turn him into a god—but they also come with the burden of responsibility and, soon enough, tragedy. Raimi and Maguire’s ability to thread that needle between wish fulfillment and soap operatic melodrama helped reassure millions of young people that it’s going to be alright. – DC

Mean Girls (2004)

The life cycle of Mean Girls might say more about Millennial entertainment trends than the picture itself. In short: it’s all about IP, baby. IP and memes. Book-turned-movie-turned-abandoned-video-game-turned-made-for-TV-sequel-turned-stage-musical-turned-back-into-a-movie… even frogs have a simpler time of it. Mark Waters’ 2004 picture starring Lindsay Lohan as math whizz Cady Heron though, is the original version, and the best.

Inspired by Rosaline Wiseman’s parenting guide Queen Bees and Wannabes, Mean Girls is a story about sacrificing yourself on the altar of popularity. Home-schooled Cady is thrown into the social strata of an American high school and has to establish her place in the pecking order. This she does by becoming the thing she initially fears the most: a ‘plastic’ bitch. Then lessons are learned, a tiara gets snapped apart, and everybody ends up happily ever after (except Janis Ian, who’s forced to wait until the 2024 version to come out as queer because 2004 was still the dark ages, apparently). It’s a great movie and the spawner of so many Millennial memes—from “grool” to “It’s Oct. 3” to “Four for you, Glen Coco”—that refuse to die. You go, Glen Coco. – LM

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

This very weekend, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost and Edgar Wright’s rom-zom-com is being re-released in theaters for its 20th anniversary, and people are buying tickets despite a) the cost of living crisis, and b) the fact that in the UK, Shaun of the Dead used to have its own TV channel. (For almost a decade, ITV2 played almost nothing but Shaun of the Dead and its Cornetto Trilogy follow-up Hot Fuzz. Nobody knew why, but like the vending machine at my school that used to spit out free crisps, nobody reported it in case it stopped. It did stop, eventually, but by then streaming had been invented, so crisis averted.)

People are buying tickets to see Shaun of the Dead for the billionth time because it’s our film. It’s the film we watched as teenagers and students and as savvy young adults with pub opinions on the speed at which zombies should or should not move. When COVID first started, our WhatsApp groups filled up with suggestions that we should all just go to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for it all to blow over. Cut us and we bleed “you’ve got red on you.” Happy birthday, Shaun. – LM