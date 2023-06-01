Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Review: Swings Higher Than Any Live-Action Spidey

Spider-Man is for the young. This has of course been the character’s eternal and multigenerational appeal. The last live-action flick with the Web-Head even made $2.6 billion simply by having the Spider-Man for every kid who grew up in the past 25 years on screen at once.

Still, that acutely youthful quality was on my mind more than usual while watching Sony Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. For more than any other film about the wallcrawler to date, in animation or live-action, this film understands the anxieties and ecstasies which inform Spidey’s power fantasy. That is all the more remarkable, too, since Across the Spider-Verse paradoxically sketches the most mature portrait of the concept we’ve seen on the big screen.

Take for instance a scene of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) hanging beneath the marble dome of the Williamsburgh Savings Bank Tower. It mimics one of the most indelible images from 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The world is quite literally upside down, with the streets of Brooklyn looming hundreds of feet above their heads. The visual trick where up is down, as well as the anticipation of possible young love, have been toyed with by plenty of other Spider-Man movies. Yet the way that breathless high is both literalized by the army of animators assembled by directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, and allowed to breathe in a quiet tableau that could be a painting unto itself, speaks to the sheer beauty of this film.

That knockout quality also applies to the film as a whole and its various, often happily incongruent, art styles which escalate the visual chaos which made Into the Spider-Verse a dazzling Oscar winner five years ago. The diversity of animation styles in Across the Spider-Verse is even more dizzying, gorgeous, and often cacophonous, with Da Vinci-esque parchment sketches interacting with 1970s London street art. But there lies a harmony within the visual madness, and even at times a knowing quiet, that channels better than any Spidey film since at least Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 the daily domestic and personal struggles of being a kid that also, just so happens, to be Spider-Man. Of having parents you no longer can communicate with even as they look awkwardly (if affectionately) over your shoulder. Of being pulled in a hundred directions. Of having authority figures tell you no. Or being young.