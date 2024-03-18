Our Favorite Movies and TV Shows at SXSW 2024

Cold Wallet

The winner of Steven Soderbergh’s last Andrews/Bernard award—essentially a grant allotted to indie filmmakers seeking to finish their films—Cold Wallet arrived at SXSW with a lot of interest and perhaps a twinge of schadenfreude against all the tech bros who swarm the fest these days. Because in addition to Cutter Hodierne’s little slice of nihilism being a bleakly effective thriller with viselike tension, Cold Wallet acts as a grim parable for our times and the intersection between capitalism and technology… and all the bodies that are buried beneath that crossroads.

In the film, a small team of hackers and Reddit-lurkers have dreams of vigilante justice after losing their savings to a fictional crypto currency exchange CEO (Josh Brener) who faked his death and then hid away in a snowbound mansion in their hometown. Catching and tying up the rogue tech savant is one thing; getting him to actually hand over his money is something else. There is, in fact, a nigh medieval element at work as the proverbial king tries to isolate and turn his captors (Raúl Castillo, Tony Cavalero, and Melonie Diaz) against each other. The fiefdoms might be digital now, but the lord of the manor will still pit the poors against each other.

Ripped from recent headlines and even program guides of SXSWs past, with FTX being once a golden idol on the tech side, Cold Wallet is an icy and cruel piece of work. It looks and finds the ugly, covetous side of man and woman. Technology has definitely brought folks together, but so many are still predators and prey. – David Crow

Doin’ It

An argument could be made that one reason the sex comedy is a perennial favorite with moviegoers (we’re ignoring those weird, terminally online scolds) is because sex remains an eternally forbidden taboo in our culture. Many American schools and state curriculums refuse to this day to teach basic sex education while others (including my own growing up) insist on abstinence being the only lesson. Which is one of the many reasons Sara Zandieh’s Doin’ It is such a bitingly funny comedy that took Austin audiences by storm. It goes back to the source for all our sexual hangups and shames: the high school experience.

Lilly Singh’s Maya certainly feels ashamed after she was caught in a compromising situation as a young teen in the American suburbs. As a punishment, her mother shipped Maya off to live with a strict grandmother in India. Now over 30 years old, Maya returns to the U.S. as a virgin with plenty of pent up frustration when she takes a job as a substitute teacher at the local high school where she’ll work in the only subject no one else wants—sex ed. The experience turns out to be a teachable moment for both the kids and their instructor.

With an obviously risqué setup for bedside hijinks, the appeal of Zandieh’s approach is she uses the concept to instead examine why folks feel so uncomfortable with their own bodies. The lessons that Maya learns probably should be taught in classrooms today. If they were, the teachers would be able to laugh too at what is an often shocking and gasp-inducing R-rated spectacle. How parents might process the movie’s naked determination to grasp any chuckle (or tasteless sight gag) is a different matter. Through it all though, Singh reveals real charisma as an actor and perhaps a too cool teacher. (Seriously, asking students for dating advice should probably be on no curriculum.) As it turns out, Doin’ It does it very, very well. – David Crow