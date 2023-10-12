Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Explores the Origin of Evil

Far from the distinguished, wealthy statesman portrayed by Donald Sutherland in the 2012 film adaptation, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes introduces the future dictator as an 18-year-old senior attending the Capitol Academy High School. Tom Blyth (best known for Epix’s Billy the Kid) plays Corlyo, as his schoolmates have nicknamed him, at a crossroads. His parents both died during the First Rebel War against the districts and despite living in a luxurious penthouse with his Grandma’am (Fionnula Flanagan) and cousin Tigris (Hunter Schafer), his once prestigious last name is all Corlyo has left to bank on. On the brink of starvation themselves, one more tax hike threatens to put the surviving Snows on the streets.

As the 10th Hunger Games approaches, Corlyo, as a newly-minted Mentor to the female District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), seizes his opportunity to restore his family’s status. Bitter, ambitious, and under pressure, the young Coriolanus Snow soon reveals his own dangerous survival skills.

“I think that was the biggest challenge,” Lawrence admits when discussing Corlyo’s complex character. “We have to get an audience to sort of empathize with him, understand what he’s going through, and sort of feel for him and honestly kind of root for him.”

Casting the perfect future symbol of Panem’s fascist cruelty and foil to the resistance heroes was crucial to unlocking President Snow’s humanity. Lawrence knew he likely wanted to cast someone lesser known but with an abundance of charisma that could hint at the leader to come.

“When Tom came on board, he obviously had real charisma. There’s a sophistication to Tom and an intelligence and sense of control with Tom that I really liked. And sort of a subtlety. Those kinds of aspects just reminded me of Donald [Sutherland]. Tom just holds himself in a very specific and poised way. And I thought that was a great parallel for Donald.”

Corlyo’s charisma must also support the charm of Lucy Gray, whose talent as a folk singer makes her a fan favorite in the games. While Katniss may be the most famous District 12 tribute, she was not the first, nor was The Girl on Fire even the first female District 12 tribute to leave her mark on President Snow. Acclaimed for her performance as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s recent adaptation of West Side Story, Rachel Zegler sings for Lucy Gray’s new audience…and her life.