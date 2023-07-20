Barbie Review: Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Make Art Out of Playing with Dolls

It is through this voiceover we’re also introduced to Barbieland, a metaphysical construct/paradise where all the Barbie dolls that were ever made (and sometimes discontinued and hidden away) live in splendor. Here every day is the perfect day, and each Barbie is content in the knowledge that their existence has made the “Real World” a better place where young girls have grown into strong women unencumbered by any obstacles from the men in their lives. Right.

Among the Barbie ranks is President Barbie (Issa Rae), Doctor Barbie (Alexandra Shipp), and even Mermaid Barbie (Dua Lipa). However, our story pertains to the classic Stereotypical Barbie, which even Robbie describes herself to be. She is perfect, blonde, and always happy. Except for brief moments where she starts to think about death. And then gets flat feet. Also, to her horror, there’s something out there in the real world called… cellulite?

Eventually Robbie’s protagonist realizes she is having dark thoughts because a child she once belonged to in the Real World has gotten older and is likewise having anxieties more complex than a doll’s usual bandwidth. So she sets out to cross boundaries (and dimensions?) to find the girl. She’s even joined, much to her chagrin, by a cloying and needy semi-boyfriend, Ken (Ryan Gosling), who simply wants to be anywhere Barbie is. Yet when both enter our reality, their desires and needs begin changing drastically, especially as it becomes clear that Barbieland’s utopian ideal for women is far, far, far from the reality of a world where even Barbie’s makers at Mattel are an all-male boardroom dominated by a hysterical Will Ferrell.

The intelligence of Gerwig’s approach to the material is that this outline of the film’s first act conceals nearly everything she is really up to as a storyteller and stylist. She and production designer Sarah Greenwood, as well as costume designer Jacqueline Durran, bask in the opportunity to create life-sized recreations of Barbie’s dream house and clothes, complete with a pink slide Robbie uses and a blue swimming pool she does not (like all liquids in Barbieland, including the ocean, it’s actually plastic). However, these wonderfully artificial designs are their own kind of colorful holiday wrapping paper, which obscure much grander ideas.

That Barbie has always been a lightning rod in the cultural debates around feminism, women’s ability to succeed in the workforce, and how a patriarchal system influences the way young women see themselves (especially when compared to a stick-thin doll) is not only addressed by Barbie but is actually the point of the movie. While Gerwig somewhat sidesteps Barbie’s own thornier history with helping establish patriarchal standards at an early age, the filmmaker uses Barbie’s timeless effervescence to go to some challenging places for a mainstream comedy. Some will bemoan she needed to use an IP to do it, but Gerwig doesn’t waste the opportunity.

She embraces it in a film that is often jubilant, whimsical, and free-wheeling. The movie employs thick satirical gags, magical realism, fourth-wall breaking winks to the audience, and big swings at sentimentality. I cannot say all the elements work. The equally cartoonish nature of the Real World Barbie and Ken enter is so broadly drawn that it undercuts late-in-the-game grasps at emotional catharsis. When everything is heightened to the point of farce, the dramatic elements themselves feel synthetic, and the punchlines at Mattel’s expense in these sequences likewise come off like a CEO’s toothless self-deprecation.