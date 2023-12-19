The Best Movies of 2023

Yet while Dead Reckoning individually does not quite reach the heights of 2018’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the film is a monumental cut above almost every other action spectacle released in cinemas this summer, with Cruise and his ideal partner in crime, director Christopher McQuarrie, pushing the envelope of what can be done via in-camera stunt work and special effects to a new level of excellence. The movie also does a superb job of creating instantly compelling and enigmatic new characters, including the series’ latest addition of Hayley Atwell as a thief with a heart of gold. Pound for pound, there is no action series out there as visually dynamic or inventive than the one where Cruise drives a motorcycle off a cliff for your viewing pleasure.

24. Rye Lane

The directorial debut of Raine Allen-Miller, Rye Lane is a vibrant rom-com that respects its forebears but builds on genre trappings to create something that feels wonderfully fresh. Set in sunny South London, Yas (Vivian Oparah) is a fledgling costume designer who meets Dom (David Jonsson) at an art exhibition (featuring solely pictures of mouths…). He’s crying in the unisex bathroom, having been cheated on by his longterm girlfriend. Yas takes pity on him (initially) and the two spend a Before Sunrise-esque day hanging around Rye Lane Market, Brixton and Peckham, getting to know each other. They share stories and get up to capers (surrounding the reclamation of a record). Brightly colored and both genuinely funny and romantic, it’s a deceptively simple film that captures the spirit of the capital and will capture the heart.

23. Infinity Pool

Brandon Cronenberg came into his own as a filmmaker with the hallucinatory nightmare that is Infinity Pool. Initially predicated on the worst anxiety for wealthy tourists eager to exploit the natural beauties of impoverished nations, the film at first glance is the legal hell of what happens when an author named James (Alexander Skarsgård) ventures out of the artificial luxuries of his resort vacation and into the local areas where he accidentally kills a man in a hit and run.

What makes Infinity Pool so twisted, though, is how it transforms that opening horror into something far more sinister and primal. It turns out the film’s fictional country has mastered the science of cloning—with real-life replicas that maintain all your memories, at that!—and they use it as a veritable “get out of jail free” card for wealthy tourists. What James did is a capital offense, but he can watch his clone be executed in his place for a price. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg as he discovers other tourists like Gabi (Mia Goth at her most blithely perverse). She’s a fawning fangirl of James’ book, and she teases him that she comes to this country in order to play GTA for real. An aloof and ultimately Freudian mingling of sex, death, and self-destruction, Infinity Pool is a film that glistens on its surface, but underneath awaits jagged teeth.

22. Wonka

The most Christmasy movie on this list isn’t set at Christmas, but after watching Wonka we can see a whole new Christmas tradition emerging. A prequel to the beloved Gene Wilder film Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and starring flavor of the month Timothée Chalamet, this franchise-extension might sound on paper a little bit like a cynical cash grab. But when you add director Paul King into the mix, all bets are off.

This is the man who made Paddington 1 and 2, the least cynical family films of their time. Chalamet as young Wonka is winsome. He’s a great singer and dancer, and the tracks written for the film by The Divine Comedy’s Neil Hannon are catchy and at times poignant, as Willy meets orphan Noodle (Calah Lane), trapped in a Dickensian boardinghouse run by the despicable Mrs Scrubbit (Olivia Colman chewing the scenery with her grim false teeth). Wonka is shamelessly good natured, clever, and colorful, all while remaining faithful to Dahl’s novel. It’s also a veritable who’s who of British comedy talent, featuring familiar faces from Ghosts, Peep Show, and more. A sweet treat.