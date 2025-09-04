The James Bond Bounce: How the Tuxedo Changed Each Actor’s Career

Connery’s career during the 1970s and early ‘80s was hardly a bust, even if it turned out to be somewhat uneven. He worked several times with legendary director Sidney Lumet in now-forgotten yet underrated films like The Anderson Tapes and The Offence, while also starring in period epics such as The Wind and the Lion, The Man Who Would Be King, and A Bridge Too Far. Then there were his sci-fi and fantasy outings, including the bizarre Zardoz, Peter Hyams’ underseen space Western Outland, and Terry Gilliam’s beloved Time Bandits.

Connery’s career got its second wind in 1987 with his Oscar-winning portrayal of Irish cop Jimmy Malone in Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables. Becoming an elder statesman, action hero, and (again!) sex symbol, Connery’s later career included blockbusters like The Rock, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and The Hunt for Red October. Although he left Hollywood in exasperation after making The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2003, his status as one of cinema’s “real men” and as the gold standard for James Bond only grew up to and beyond his death in 2020.

George Lazenby

The man who replaced Sean Connery as 007 for just one movie—1969’s initially dismissed but now classic On Her Majesty’s Secret Service—was the only Australian to date to play the role and the only person to land it with no acting experience whatsoever. Following a tough childhood, George Lazenby left his homeland in the ‘60s and headed for London, finding work as a car salesman and eventually as a male model. Bond producer Albert R. Broccoli spotted him in a commercial and then shocked the world by hiring him to take over for the enormously popular Connery.

Although OHMSS wasn’t especially well-received at the time of its release, it’s now considered one of the best films in the series and Lazenby’s performance has been reappraised. The producers were willing to stick with him at the time as well, but some bad advice from his agent persuaded Lazenby to walk away after just the one film… and into cinematic obscurity.

Lazenby appeared in a random scattering of other movie and TV titles throughout the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s, and ‘00s, but nothing of significant note. He almost touched cinematic glory again when he was slated to appear opposite Bruce Lee in The Shrine of Ultimate Bliss, but after Lee’s untimely passing the film became more of a Golden Harvest curio than a foothold into a comeback. And even by this time, where he exited Italian Giallo in favor of Hong Kong martial arts cinema, Lazenby admitted he had gone “flat broke.” Still, he reportedly found wealth again by investing in real estate. All the while, his reputation and that of OHMSS grew, culminating in the release of a 2017 documentary about his colorful life, Becoming Bond. As of this writing, he is still with us, but suffering from dementia and being cared for in an assisted living facility in Southern California.

Roger Moore

Perhaps because he was the oldest actor to assume the role (45 at the time of his first outing, Live and Let Die), Roger Moore seemed the most comfortable with the Bond persona. He had been considered for the role when Connery first stepped down in 1967, and it seemed like the debonair actor was almost destined to take it on at some point. But Moore, who began his career in the 1940s and achieved worldwide success as the star of the long-running TV show The Saint, wasn’t freed up to play 007 until the early 1970s.