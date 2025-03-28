Hunt for Red October’s English Switch Is Still the Best Way to Handle Languages in Movies

To put it another way, McTiernan is keenly aware of where his viewers’ eyes are going and resting. He intentionally constructs the frame so that, for example, we see the distance between CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) and American sub the USS Dallas when the the latter tries to board the boat from a chopper. McTiernan and editors Dennis Virkler and John Wright maintain a steady rhythm of cuts between people inside Red October and the sub itself to ratchet up the tension as navigator Gregoriy Kamarov guides the boat through tight straights.

Whether it is that attention to composition that prompted McTiernan to drop the subtitles used in the first 15 minutes of the movie or it’s just the fact that Connery isn’t going to muddle through Russian for two hours and 15 minutes (nor will the film’s target American audience), Red October‘s transition remains the best in Hollywood history.

Traditionally American movies indicate someone’s nationality through accent, so that characters speak English to be legible but with enough difference to sound othered. Even if American audiences are less averse to subtitles than studios think, it’s unlikely that anyone other than, say, Quentin Tarantino making Inglourious Basterds, could get funding for a Hollywood picture where most of the cast speaks different languages.

Nuclear Miscommunication

In one of the movie’s tensest moments, Jack Ryan boards the Red October alongside Commander Bart Mancuso (Scott Glenn) and Petty Officer Ronald Jones (Courtney B. Vance) of the USS Dallas. The three Americans stand across from Captain Ramius, Captain Borodin, and other members of the Red October‘s senior staff.

Throughout the movie, Ryan has been trying to convince anyone who would listen that Ramius intends to defect from the Soviet Union to the United States, and that he is taking Red October and its highly sophisticated caterpillar drive with him. However, the USSR has warned the U.S. that Ramius has gone rogue and plans to attack the Americans with his nuclear sub, something made all the easier by the virtual silence granted by Red October‘s caterpillar drive.

Finally after the Dallas locates Red October, Ryan convinces Mancuso to send a message to Ramius via morse code and sonar pings, arranging to let the Americans board the sub. When the Americans come aboard, Ramius spies the pistol on Mancuso’s belt and makes a comment to Borodin. Ryan chuckles, which surprises both Mancuso, to whom Ryan explains the joke, and Ramius. When Ramius asks if Ryan speaks Russian, Ryan explains himself in the language, leading Ramius to continue in English.