James Bond: May Denis Villeneuve Bring Joy Back to 007

The name is Villeneuve, Denis Villeneuve. Chances are you already knew it well, whether for some of the riveting character studies early in his career like Prisoners, Sicario, and Enemy, or more likely for his pivot to epic genre cinema via Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and the new Dune movies (Oscar nominees all). Yet even so, we suspect you weren’t prepared for Wednesday night’s late breaking news: for his first movie since entering the sands of Arrakis, Villeneuve is going to be directing the new James Bond movie for Amazon MGM Studios.

The studio confirmed the news late Wednesday after months of speculation about what the next era of 007 would look like following the bombshell revelation that Amazon was able to buy out Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the heirs and caretakers of what was the family business of making Bond movies. Rumors swirled about various filmmakers like Edgar Wright and Jonathan Nolan allegedly pitching the streaming giant about what their vision for Bond would be. There is a lot riding on it since in addition to being the first Bond without the Broccolis, it will also be the first not starring Daniel Craig in what’ll be two decades years come 2026. And yet, it was the exacting and artful Canadian filmmaker who apparently won Amazon over with his vision for the 007 of tomorrow.

In a statement released by Villeneuve, the director said, “Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor.”

It’s big news and a sign that the world of James Bond is definitely changing under the new stewardship of Amy Pascal (producer on various Spider-Man and Venom movies, as well as last year’s crackling Challengers) and David Heyman (the Harry Potter films, Gravity, Barbie). For most of the past 60 years, the Broccolis have been notoriously gun shy about hiring “auteurs,” or directors with strong authorial vision and creative demands. It’s why paterfamilias Cubby Broccoli passed twice on letting Steven Spielberg realize his dream to make a Bond movie (he then famously channeled that energy into Indiana Jones), as well as why their Eon Productions company stayed pretty wary of longtime fans like Christopher Nolan and Quentin Tarantino.