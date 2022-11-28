Ranking the Daniel Craig James Bond Movies from Worst to Best

Some fans missed the humor of earlier movies (there was, frankly, precious little in Craig’s tenure) while the concept of tying all five of Craig’s movies together in one continuous storyline, something the franchise had never done before, garnered a mixed response as well. Nonetheless, Craig’s movies maintained a consistency of tone throughout his run, and with the actor becoming a co-producer on several of them, he gained more creative input than perhaps any 007 before him.

In terms of box office, Craig technically had the most financially successful run of any Bond, although inflation certainly helped with his totals as opposed to those of Moore or even Brosnan. And he certainly took Bond in a darker direction than ever before, made the character more vulnerable and human than his predecessors, and—with 007’s death at the end of No Time to Die—left the producers in perhaps the biggest quandary of the franchise’s history: who plays Bond next and how?

5. Quantum of Solace (2008)

Watching again Daniel Craig’s widely derided second outing as 007 for the first time in years, it becomes apparent that there is the seed of a pretty great Bond movie buried here—and “buried” is the perfect word since that great movie is entirely obscured by Marc Forster’s hideous direction and a screenplay that rushes from action scene to action scene with nary a moment for any of the story’s machinations to truly sink in.

Quantum of Solace was a troubled production to begin with—a switch in directors, a writer’s strike, and accelerated production schedule all conspired to challenge a movie that already faced pressure to live up to Craig’s first Bond thriller, Casino Royale. But while the leading man follows up his performance in the latter with another solid turn as an even more ruthless 007, the rest of the film around him isn’t up to par.

Quantum has been called a “coda” to Casino Royale, and it does literally pick up the story right from the end of that film, a first for the Bond franchise, which is not known for its movie-to-movie continuity. As Bond investigates the organization that was behind the death of Vesper Lynd (Eva Green) in the previous film, he soon uncovers a plot involving the destabilization of Third World nations, control of the world’s water supply, and shifting loyalties that may leave both the CIA and MI6 on the side of the bad guys.

The idea of Bond operating as a vengeance-driven, relentless killing machine against a backdrop of modern geopolitical crises is, on paper, a sound one. It was also tackled to some degree by the underrated License to Kill in 1989, with Timothy Dalton as Bond. But the story is difficult to follow, and the various players are hard to keep track of because the movie barely gives any of this time to breathe. Forster barrels from one action sequence to the next, and we don’t even get to enjoy those because his rapid-fire style of cutting renders everything into a jarring, senseless mush of nearly subliminal images.