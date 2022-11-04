Ranking the Sean Connery James Bond Movies

In 1969, however, it was a box office disappointment. Audiences weren’t ready to see anyone playing Bond except Connery, and while it’s an interesting idea to imagine Connery playing the more vulnerable 007 depicted by Lazenby, his return in DAF was a haphazard attempt at franchise course correction. Connery was back; Goldfinger director Guy Hamilton returned while cranking the camp element to 11; and even Shirley Bassey sang the opening theme song again. Yet it all falls flat, particularly to modern audiences who cannot help but be disappointed by Bond only vaguely alluding to the fact that Blofeld murdered his wife. It doesn’t help the villain is also recast for the umpteenth time, here in his worst incarnation thanks to a misjudged performance by Charles Gray. It’s likewise hard to take Bond’s rage seriously when he’s smirking throughout his three-minute “revenge” opening sequence.

Don’t worry, Blofeld isn’t killed off during a pre-titles sequence… at least this time. However, the fiend is left hanging from a crane in a limp visual gag at the end of the movie. That DAF has no idea how to resolve its villain’s fate acts as a metaphor for this shambolic mess as a whole. Connery is slightly less bored than in You Only Live Twice, but at this point he is treating Bond as a cartoon character. And given all the self-parody around him, complete with homophobic henchmen Mr. Kidd and Mr. Wint (Putter Smith and Bruce Glover as embodiments of gay panic), one cannot really blame Connery for treating this like a B-effort. Compared to the rest of the film, that’s grading on a curve.

6. Never Say Never Again (1983)

Normally, we at Den of Geek fall more on the side of Eon Productions purists when it comes to evaluating the Bond canon—which is to say we normally exclude 007 copycat films created in the shadow of Eon Productions’ franchise by a quirk of copyright fates: your Casino Royales of ’67 and your Never Say Never Agains. However, if one is going to gauge the full legacy of Connery’s contributions to the James Bond character, then it would be close to negligent to ignore this red-headed stepchild of the Bond franchise.

A remake of Thunderball in all but title, Never Say Never Again exists because of the litigious belligerence of producer Kevin McClory—as well as arguably because of the undying love many audiences have for Connery in the Bond role. Indeed, the main reason McClory got this far in producing a successful redo of Thunderball (a feat he never achieved again despite multiple attempts) is because Connery agreed to take a hefty paycheck more than a decade after hanging up the tux for a second time. And despite its cynical origins, we have to concede it is not the worst Connery Bond film, albeit that has more to say about Diamonds Are Forever than it does Never Say Never Again.

This ’83 picture is a shaggy and rather listless retread of a story that was never Fleming’s greatest work the first-time round. Add-ons to the tale like a misguided attempt by middle-aged filmmakers to jump onto the ’80s video game bandwagon—with Bond and Maximillian Largo (Klaus Maria Brandauer) playing a high stakes game of VR Battleship in a casino instead of Baccarat—speak ill of director Irvin Kershner’s instincts post-Empire Strikes Back. Nonetheless, Connery is once again an absolute joy to watch. For the first time since the original Thunderball, the then-53-year-old actor is visibly happy to still be playing the role, portraying a middle-aged and over-the-hill Bond with more charm and verve than he was by the end of the ‘60s. Also as underwritten as the kept-woman dynamic between Largo and Domino (Kim Basinger, this time) remains, the more fanatically possessive nature of Largo’s toxicity is better explored here—making him a slightly better villain than the one-eyed empty suit from ‘65.

This is still a mess though, right down to the movie featuring the worst ever “Bond song,” whether you count Lani Hall’s “Never Say Never Again” in the canon or not. But Connery is in top form and wears the “dirty old man” Bond hat better than Roger Moore was by the mid-‘80s.