James Bond Franchise Just Confirmed a Major Change for the Future of 007 Movies

Obviously, the family’s record is imperfect. But it’s the type of record that can only occur when unique voices are at work, a rare thing in our current state of boardroom-driven IP-mining. Thus far, the Broccolis have largely avoided farming out the James Bond for cheap cash ins. That is, if we forget about the weird cartoon series James Bond Jr. and the aborted attempts to make a show about Jinx Johnson, Halle Berry‘s American agent from Die Another Day. Still, compared to a media landscape that includes Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, such restraint is absolutely monk-like.

Will that change with Amazon in charge? A company best known for getting cheap iPhone chargers to your door may not be anyone’s best hope for creative integrity. However, the corporate giant has produced some pretty fantastic work, including the TV series The Boys and last year’s groundbreaking film Nickel Boys (produced by Orion Pictures, a subsidiary of MGM, which Amazon now owns). Amazon may want to continue the level of care exerted by Eon, if only to protect the brand.

Then again, just two months ago, the Wall Street Journal reported on tensions between Eon and Amazon. “These people are f____g idiots,” Barbara Broccoli was quoted as saying of Amazon executives, dismissing their suggestions by repeating a line she heard from her father: “Don’t have temporary people make permanent decisions.” The Wall Street Journal article described Eon as having primary control in the negotiations, which they wielded to prevent spinoffs and short-term ideas that the Broccolis found contrary to James Bond’s best interests.

Apparently, that’s changed. “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects,” Wilson says in his statement with Amazon. “Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

For her part, Broccoli looks backward in her statement, reflecting on Eon’s successes rather than her issues with Amazon. “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry,” she stated.

What does the future of James Bond look like? It’s hard to say. But Bond has gone through several permutations before and still come out okay. If Bond can survive Auric Goldfinger, Xenia Onatopp, and Blofeld, then he can also survive Jeff Bezos.