James Bond Franchise Just Confirmed a Major Change for the Future of 007 Movies
The Eon Era comes to an end as Amazon takes creative control of Bond.
“The coldest blood runs through my veins, you know my name,” croons Chris Cornell at the start of Casino Royale, the film that rebooted the James Bond franchise with a new approach and a new face as 007. Yet, as many times as the guy playing James Bond changed, fans could count on one constant name: Broccoli.
But that’s about to change. Amazon Studios has announced a “joint venture” with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the current heads of Eon Productions, to “house the James Bond intellectual property rights.” Although the announcement makes clear that Broccoli and Wilson “will remain co-owners of the franchise,” it also indicates that “Amazon MGM Studios will gain creative control of the James Bond franchise following closing of the transaction.”
That’s a seismic change in the world of James Bond. Since 1961, Eon Productions has been the sole creative shepherd of live-action adaptations of Ian Fleming’s novels and characters. Founded by Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli and Harry Saltzman, Eon has remained family-owned, even after Saltzman sold his shares in 1975 and Cubby died in 1996, after which his daughter Barbara Broccoli and his stepson Michael G. Wilson assumed control.
Eon and the Broccoli family have been the people most responsible for James Bond’s successes and failures. Outside of the occasional production that occurs outside of Eon’s aegis — the 1967 spoof version of Casino Royale, Never Say Never Again from 1983 — the family has been in charge of choosing the actors, directors, and creative direction of the project. It was the Broccolis who picked Scot Sean Connery and blond-haired Daniel Craig to portray the dark-haired English agent, but it was also the Broccolis who rushed Moonraker into theaters to cash in on Star Wars and refused to let Steven Spielberg make a Bond film.
Obviously, the family’s record is imperfect. But it’s the type of record that can only occur when unique voices are at work, a rare thing in our current state of boardroom-driven IP-mining. Thus far, the Broccolis have largely avoided farming out the James Bond for cheap cash ins. That is, if we forget about the weird cartoon series James Bond Jr. and the aborted attempts to make a show about Jinx Johnson, Halle Berry‘s American agent from Die Another Day. Still, compared to a media landscape that includes Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler, such restraint is absolutely monk-like.
Will that change with Amazon in charge? A company best known for getting cheap iPhone chargers to your door may not be anyone’s best hope for creative integrity. However, the corporate giant has produced some pretty fantastic work, including the TV series The Boys and last year’s groundbreaking film Nickel Boys (produced by Orion Pictures, a subsidiary of MGM, which Amazon now owns). Amazon may want to continue the level of care exerted by Eon, if only to protect the brand.
Then again, just two months ago, the Wall Street Journal reported on tensions between Eon and Amazon. “These people are f____g idiots,” Barbara Broccoli was quoted as saying of Amazon executives, dismissing their suggestions by repeating a line she heard from her father: “Don’t have temporary people make permanent decisions.” The Wall Street Journal article described Eon as having primary control in the negotiations, which they wielded to prevent spinoffs and short-term ideas that the Broccolis found contrary to James Bond’s best interests.
Apparently, that’s changed. “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects,” Wilson says in his statement with Amazon. “Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”
For her part, Broccoli looks backward in her statement, reflecting on Eon’s successes rather than her issues with Amazon. “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry,” she stated.
What does the future of James Bond look like? It’s hard to say. But Bond has gone through several permutations before and still come out okay. If Bond can survive Auric Goldfinger, Xenia Onatopp, and Blofeld, then he can also survive Jeff Bezos.
Well, maybe. Just hours after announcing creative control of the franchise, Bezos has taken to social media to ask users to pick the next Bond.
To the surprise of probably no one, Henry Cavill seems to be the favorite, his popularity likely stirred by recently leaked footage of him reading for Bond during the casting of Casino Royale. Several users also call for Idris Elba, long-rumored to be in the running as the first non-white actor to take the part, while others want to see Daniel Craig back in the part. And, of course, many others point out that Bezos has more in common with a Bond villain than he does M. or anyone likely to hand out 00-status, and thus shouldn’t be in charge of such things.
It’s hard to disagree with that last opinion. After the exacting control that the Broccolis and Eon have had over the franchise, it’s shocking to see Amazon almost immediately throw it all away and let the people decide. That’s underscored by their choice of Cavill, a guy who Casino Royale director Martin Campbell wanted for the role, but was overruled by the Broccolis, who picked Craig. Craig’s unique but instantly iconic take on the character is exactly the sort of thing that comes only from someone with creative vision, not someone trying to score easy social media points or get subscribers to a delivery service.