The World Is Not Enough Is the Most Underrated James Bond Movie

Still, as the years passed, TWINE stands largely forgotten by anyone except diehards. And to be fair, no one should (or could) mistake The World Is Not Enough as the gold standard of its series. Nonetheless, there is actually a fairly solid and oft-overlooked soul to this installment. It’s the film where Brosnan felt most confident and in command of his version of 007; the one which brought a graceful end to the ‘90s and post-Cold War era of James Bond; and the movie that burrowed so deeply into Bond and M’s psychologies that Eon covertly remade it during the Daniel Craig era.

There is a case to be made that it is time to recognize The World Is Not Enough as one of the more underappreciated Bond flicks.

A Setup So Good Eon Did It Twice

When producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson broke the story of The World Is Not Enough with their writers, as well as director Michael Apted, the film was going to originally feature one of the subtler pre-title sequences, particularly in the Brosnan era where they were almost all over-the-top. We would be introduced to Bond mid-mission where he interrogates a corrupt banker in Bilbao, Spain and then his life is saved by a mysterious third party as he quietly escapes from the office. The subsequent chase sequence along the Thames River would have then been saved for the very next scene after the opening credits.

Thank Her Majesty for the change, because instead of being a forgettable intro, TWINE features one of the best. It was also the longest ever up to that point with its 14-minute runtime (a record No Time to Die finally broke in 2021). Obviously, this allowed the opening to have more bang for its buck. The opening is now the action highlight of the movie given it culminates with Bond highjacking Q’s tricked out speedboat and pursuing an assassin along London’s Thames. They even wind up, appropriately enough, atop London’s Millennium Dome, a tourist attraction so new and of the moment that it wouldn’t even be open to the public during the movie’s release.

By itself this is just a terrific table-setter, right down to Garbage’s grooving ‘90s alt-rock title song. However, it also introduced one of the most intriguing, and prescient, setups in a Bond film. Rather than just introduce us to 007 wrapping up another case, we see the literal fallout of that mission when the money Bond retrieved from the aforementioned bank is discovered to have a bomb hidden inside its paper: it is used to execute a terrorist attack on MI6 headquarters that leaves one of M’s closest friends dead, and British intelligence—including Bond as an unwitting and physically injured patsy—humiliated.

It’s a prelude to a mission of intensely personal stakes for the wounded Bond, his employer, and MI6 itself, and it rather unintentionally picks up on geopolitical anxieties that would erupt into a bitter, horrifying reality a few years later when massive terrorist attacks on the West became more than just the work of fiction. Perhaps that is one reason Eon more or less remade this exact same setup in one of the production company’s best films, Skyfall. Right down to the terrorist being someone from the past life of Judi Dench’s M, Skyfall feels like a redo of The World Is Not Enough’s themes, remixed for a post-9/11 world (and with the villain being a riff on GoldenEye’s 006 to boot).