Ranking the Pierce Brosnan James Bond Movies

Thus what made TND feel unique in its heyday, and what has let it age extremely well, is that the megalomaniac was blatantly modeled after Rupert Murdoch. One year after Murdoch launched Fox News, Tomorrow Never Dies introduces us to Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce), an international media mogul who’s also on the eve of launching his own cable news network, and who is so sinister a manipulator of current events that he can’t settle for tabloid gossip and political smears; instead he decides to start making the news by manufacturing an international crisis with a body count.

It’s an inspired motivation for a Bond villain who plays better a quarter century after seeing what Murdoch’s empire has wrought. Pryce is also having a ball while chewing the scenery like it’s a five-course meal. Unfortunately, the rest of the movie isn’t quite able to keep up with the twinkle in his eye. Brosnan is more seasoned and relaxed in his second outing, adding an elegiac quality to Bond’s world-weariness and fleeting moments of wrath. But the action directed by Roger Spottiswoode is workmanlike and often perfunctory outside of the scene where Bond remote controls his BMW from the backseat like a kid who just got a video game console for Chrstimas.

The film also has one of the greatest onscreen martial artists of the last 30 years in Michelle Yeoh as the movie’s leading lady yet barely gives her anything to do. One imagines the producers were kicking themselves after she showed American cinema what they were missing out on in Ang Lee’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon just three years later. Still, the motorcycle chase with Brosnan and Yeoh is neat.

2. The World Is Not Enough (1999)

The World Is Not Enough is one of the more underrated Bond movies. It certainly has problems, but to date it remains the only 007 adventure wherein the main villain is a woman. More impressive still, Sophie Marceau’s Elektra King is so convincingly sympathetic as a hostage/survivor who is in need of Bond’s big manly protection that most audiences never predict she’s actually the megalomaniac behind her father’s murder during their first viewing.

Taking a page from On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), TWINE is at its best when it focuses on the tragic love story between James and Elektra, only here Bond is forced to realize he’s in love with a sociopath. Brosnan and Marceau have chemistry, and Brosnan provides his most nuanced turn with a Bond who is as wry as Moore but still vaguely haunted behind that dashing exterior.

It’s elsewhere, then, that the movie runs into issues. Casting Denise Richards as a nuclear physicist named Dr. Christmas Jones has become the stuff of infamy. And honestly, yes, it would’ve worked so much better if the producers stood by their rumored original choice, Monica Bellucci, since Richards is incredibly wooden and unconvincing as a physicist, although we’d point out her performance isn’t any flatter than many fan favorite “Bond Girls” from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Meanwhile the movie’s fake-out villain, Renard (Robert Carlyle), also fails to maintain audience interest during the climax after Bond has already executed Elektra in cold blood.