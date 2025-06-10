007 First Light: How IO Interactive Is Bringing James Bond Back to Video Games

It’s been over a decade since James Bond last starred in a full video game, with the most recent release being 2012’s widely maligned 007 Legends, itself both a 50th anniversary celebration of the film series and a tie-in to that year’s Skyfall. Fortunately, Danish video game publisher IO Interactive has been hard at work on a new Bond game for years, originally announced in 2020 under the working title Project 007 before it was formally unveiled as 007 First Light in June 2025. After sharing a trailer as part of Sony’s PlayStation State of Play, IOI held a special showcase event in association with Summer Game Fest 2025, which included a panel with the game’s developers.

The trailer and developers confirm that this Bond game isn’t based on any existing movie or novel by creator Ian Fleming, but is rather providing the franchise with a fresh and modern origin story for the British super-spy. As such, this is a younger Bond still in his 20s, fresh out of serving in the British Royal Navy, with a reputation for getting the job done as much as he does defying his superior officers. Matching Fleming’s literary description of the character, this Bond is tall, dark-haired, and with a visible scar down the right side of his face.

IOI CEO and co-owner Hakan Abrak described 007 First Light as “just the beginning of our journey with 007,” hinting that the upcoming game is the inaugural installment in a line of titles starring the secret agent. In addition to the trailer and panel discussion highlighting a Bond not based on the likeness of any pre-existing depiction, First Light also features its own original takes on franchise mainstays including M, Q, and Moneypenny, as well a new character, John Greenway, played by British actor Lennie James from The Walking Dead and Blade Runner 2049. The trailer alludes to Greenway taking on a mentorship and handler role for the fledgling 007, not only working directly with M on Bond’s MI6 development, but actively operating in the field alongside the young operative.

Though 007 First Light is developed with IOI’s proprietary Glacier Engine, which it previously used with its Hitman games, the developer is careful to distinguish the gameplay from those players are familiar with starring Hitman’s Agent 47. Bond can take a multifaceted approach in resolving missions in First Light but, at least judging by the footage seen so far, there is a greater emphasis on action than with the more stealth-oriented Hitman. During the IOI Showcase panel, franchise director Jonathan Lacaille pointed out that the game was not intended to feel like a Hitman game that simply featured a protagonist swap for James Bond, but rather its own unique gameplay experience and take on the iconic franchise.