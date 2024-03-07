James Bond: Everything Right and Wrong About 007 Is in Thunderball

The Connery Effect

Thunderball marks Connery’s fourth performance as Bond and his third collaboration with Young, who previously directed Connery in Dr. No and From Russia With Love. There’s a playfulness to Connery this time around. He practically glides through every scene with a wink and well-timed quip while making everything look so effortless. He’s also arguably in the best physical shape he ever possessed while playing the role.

Connery has always managed an effective balance between suave and rough-and-tumble as Bond, but in Thunderball, he’s just so unquestionably cool and visibly comfortable in the role. It’s the character in top form. Thunderball also feels like the last time Connery is truly invested in his own performance as Bond, despite reprising the role in three additional films, including the unofficial Never Say Never Again. Connery is having a blast making Thunderball and that enthusiasm spreads to the audience, even in the movie’s slower moments—and believe me, this movie has plenty of them.

That charisma radiates off Thunderball and sets it apart from the countless Bond pastiches popping up across the ‘60s. Still, by 1967’s You Only Live Twice, Connery found himself drifting away from the role that made him an international icon, clearly affecting his performance.

Treading Water

Before Thunderball, every James Bond movie had been less than two hours. Thunderball is the first in the franchise to exceed this runtime, clocking in at 130 minutes. By the ‘70s, this runtime had become the norm for the series, for better and worse. This isn’t to say that long Bond movies aren’t good ones—On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and Skyfall, are among the longest—but Bond pictures do tend to generally struggle with their pacing, often padding out the runtime rather than advancing the plot or to create some distance until the next major set piece.

Thunderball‘s filmmakers are is too enamored with the novelty of showcasing how beautifully it can film extended sequences underwater. In the movie’s defense, the crystal blue Bahamian waters are impressively captured, made all the more expansive by the film’s widescreen format, highlighted best in a rousing battle between U.S. Navy frogmen and SPECTRE divers on the ocean floor. The problem is Thunderball keeps bringing the audience underwater and the novelty wears off before even the first aquatic sequence concludes, with each subsequent underwater scene feeling more unnecessary and slow-moving than the last. What was probably a groundbreaking novelty in 1965 just grinds the movie to a halt to modern eyes.

The Sexist, Misogynist Dinosaur

The most troubling single element in Thunderball occurs relatively early in the film as Bond recovers at a clinic in the English countryside. After barely surviving being tortured on a stretching machine by SPECTRE agent Count Lippe (Guy Doleman), Bond coerces the attending physical therapist Patricia Fearing (Molly Peters) into hooking up with him in exchange for him not telling anyone about the incident. The scene isn’t as disturbing as Bond forcing himself on the absurdly named Pussy Galore (Honor Blackman) in the preceding film, Goldfinger, but still serves as a strong reminder of the character’s misogynistic foundations.