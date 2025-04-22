James Bond: How George Lazenby’s Bluffing and a Violent Screen Test Changed the Franchise’s Future

Lazenby was announced as the new James Bond on Oct. 7, 1968, and would make his debut in the role the following year in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. The sixth official 007 film was based on Ian Fleming’s 10th Bond novel, widely considered one of the author’s best. It was also perhaps the most emotional and character-driven book in the series up to that point—and the film’s producers had just picked a non-actor to handle it.

One and Done

Saltzman, Broccoli, Hunt, and screenwriter Richard Maibaum all concurred that the 007 films had to dial down the jetpacks, rockets, and volcano lairs and get back to the grittier spirit of the books. As a consequence, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service remaining to this day perhaps the most faithful of the movies adapted from a Fleming novel.

Like the book, the movie follows Bond as he tries to stop arch-nemesis Blofeld (Telly Savalas) from launching a biological weapon in a global blackmail scheme. At the same time, 007 meets and falls in love with a wealthy yet troubled countess named Tracy (Diana Rigg), and eventually decides to quit the Secret Service and marry her. Alas, Tracy is shortly thereafter gunned down in a devastating final scene by a vengeful Blofeld.

At the time of its release, reviews of OHMSS were mixed to negative, with many critics suggesting the series was running on fumes and targeting Lazenby for his lack of acting ability… or for simply not being Sean Connery. Noted critic Gene Siskel wrote in the Chicago Tribune that Lazenby “doesn’t fill Sean Connery’s shoes, Aston-Martin, or stretch pants. The new 007 is more boyish and consequently less of a man.” The box office also reflected what many surmised to be the franchise’s sagging fortunes. While You Only Live Twice hadn’t performed as well as either Thunderball or Goldfinger—the peak of Connery and arguably Bond’s popularity—OHMSS fared worse. It grossed just $82 million worldwide, a roughly 30 percent drop from YOLT, and did only half that film’s business in the U.S.

To make matter worse, Lazenby listened to some rather poor advice from a self-styled “guru” named Ronan O’Rahilly and came to believe that 007 was on the way out culturally. So he told Broccoli and Saltzman that he would not return for a sequel. The producers were shocked. Even though OHMSS did not perform as well at the box office as previous outings, it was still profitable, and they were prepared to offer Lazenby a contract for six additional films. But instead the second 007, who even showed up at the film’s premiere with a perhaps dismissive long hair and a beard, walked away.

OHMSS Is Forever

Bond producers Broccoli and Saltzman took a considerable risk—perhaps the biggest of the Bond series to date—when they hired unknown non-actor George Lazenby to follow in Sean Connery’s footsteps. So it’s no surprise that the producers and distributor United Artists both felt burned when Lazenby quit after one movie. To recast again would have been an absolute publicity crisis. So it perhaps was no surprise they decided to seriously open up hte check book and convince Connery to return for one more film, the farcical and now often ridiculed Diamonds Are Forever. They followed that with a series of increasingly lighthearted entries headlined by trusted international star Roger Moore.