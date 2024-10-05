The Best James Bond Movie Watch Orders for Your Next 007 Binge

From a cultural and historical point of view, this approach has one obvious benefit. You can learn about the entire history of the world from 1962 to 2021 through 007 flicks. It’s not a holistic education, but the sieve through which the Bond franchise processes culture at large is fascinating and shocking. As composer Hans Zimmer said in the 2023 documentary The Sound of 007, “Bond, in his own way, has more to do with our culture than people will ever probably admit.” Watching the films in chronological order will prove Zimmer’s point utterly correct.

This watch order is easy, it’s just the movies in chronological order, which would look like this:

Dr. No (1962) From Russia With Love (1963) Goldfinger (1964) Thunderball (1965) You Only Live Twice (1967) On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Live and Let Die (1973) The Man With the Golden Gun (1973) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Moonraker (1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Octopussy (1983) A View to a Kill (1985) The Living Daylights (1987) Licence to Kill (1989) GoldenEye (1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The World is Not Enough (1999) Die Another Day (2002) Casino Royale (2006) Quantum of Solace (2008) Skyfall (2012) Spectre (2015) No Time To Die (2021)

The Funny Bond Order

Starting with the Ian Fleming novels in 1953, critics have always pointed out that there’s an element of self-parody, or at the very least hyperbole embedded in the Bond books. For haters who want to say that James Bond stories are silly, those who love James Bond will gladly tell you that silliness is part of the cocktail from day one. As Roger Moore said, “My attitude is that he’s sort of a ridiculous hero.” So if you’re looking to enjoy yourself watching James Bond films—rather than feel like you’re doing movie homework—it might be best to embrace the over-the-top nature of James Bond, and in that criterion, find some clue as to why the franchise is so beloved.

With that in mind, here are the silliest Bond movies to watch in chronological order of uproariousness.

You Only Live Twice (1967): Sean Connery flies a tiny helicopter. Blofeld hides rockets in a volcano.

Casino Royale (1967): Spoof film directed by Peter Sellers. Multiple James Bonds. Packed with jokes Austin Powers would later steal.

Live and Let Die (1973): Roger Moore jumps on alligators. Corkscrew-sound-effects when cars are in the air. More puns than you can imagine.

Moonraker (1979): Bond in space. 'Nuff said.

Octopussy (1983): The title tells you everything, but also Bond is literally dressed as a circus clown in the climax.

Never Say Never Again (1983): Connery's unofficial comeback film. Rowan Atkinson (pre-Johnny English, and Mr. Bean) is constantly tripping. The fate of the world depends on winning a fancy holographic Battleship knockoff video game in a casino.

A View to a Kill (1985): Christopher Walken and Grace Jones actually say the name of the movie in the movie in the most hilarious and unnatural way possible. It doesn't get sillier than this.

(1985): Christopher Walken and Grace Jones actually say the name of the movie in the movie in the most hilarious and unnatural way possible. It doesn’t get sillier than this. Die Another Day (2002) Lots of surfing. Madonna gives sword lessons. Pierce Brosnan drives an invisible car.

The Serious Bond Order

When all is said and done, Jame Bond movies are technically action movies about a guy who kills people for his government. So there’s a certain earnestness to the basic concept of Bond that can, and often does, produce serious stories that ruminate on the nature of life and death. Bond is both complicit in the ills of the world while also fighting to save it. But, in saving the world, it sometimes feels like Bond is breaking even. And some of the best films make Bond deeply aware of this. If you’re looking to feel like watching Bond films says something important and relevant about human nature, or at the very least, you want an action flick that feels realistic-ish, these are your missions.

From Russia With Love (1963): Everything in the movie is actually focused on getting a Russian decoder and figuring out who can be trusted and who can't. It doesn't remotely approach John le Carré levels of realism, but this is a Bond movie that is actually about spies and spying. Plus, Sean Connery is pretty mean in this one.

The Living Daylights (1987): No "serious" Bond list can be complete without Timothy Dalton's debut film. While the ending of this one feels dated and a little discordant with today's current geopolitical landscape, the film nonetheless made it clear that this was a movie about an assassin on a mission.

Licence to Kill (1989): The brutal maiming of Felix Leiter sends Bond on a revenge mission. Timothy Dalton only smiles when he's trying to make drug lords think he's cool.

Casino Royale (2006): Daniel Craig reboots the franchise. In the opening scene, he kills a guy in a bathroom with his bare hands. Later, when he's tortured by Mads Mikkelsen, it's somehow one of the lighter moments of the film.

Quantum of Solace (2008): A direct sequel to Casino Royale, Bond is out for blood and pisses off everyone he knows, including people trying to help him. Nobody is laughing.

(2008): A direct sequel to Casino Royale, Bond is out for blood and pisses off everyone he knows, including people trying to help him. Nobody is laughing. No Time to Die (2021): Despite a few silly gizmos and zippy one-liners, Craig’s swansong is easily the most earnest Bond film of all time. The ending is part of the reason why, but the 20-minute pre-title sequence tells you everything you need to know about the overall vibe: this is a serious deconstruction of James Bond and everything he does (and doesn’t) stand for. Clearly, with three of Daniel Craig’s five movies on this list, you can see a pattern: Craig’s era has been the most down-to-earth and self-aware of any previous Bond, ever.

The Fleming Purists Order

While the number of Bond fans who discovered the franchise through the books first is a vanishingly small portion of the global population, none of this would exist without Ian Fleming sitting down at a typewriter.