The League of of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Movie That Ended Sean Connery’s Career

Quartermain was created by H. Rider Haggard, the perceived father of the adventure genre who wrote novels like She (1887) and King Solomon’s Mines (1885). The latter was the first Victorian adventure story set in Africa and perhaps the first “lost world” novel in which white explorers discover hidden, ancient, and primitive cultures. More progressive than other Victorians in his depictions of Africans (at least the “good ones” who aided Quartermain), it is hard to imagine Rider’s stories being adapted in the modern climate, what with for example a white queen who is “she-must-who-be-obeyed” subjugating African natives to slavery through hypnosis in She.

Of course 2003 was a different era, and besides, 20th Century Fox wasn’t adapting any of the many Quartermain novels Rider wrote; rather Connery was meant to be Alan Moore’s comic book reinterpretation of the character. Supposedly.

While based on a fairly literate comic series where Victorian characters like Quartermain, Oscar Wilde’s Dorian Gray, and Bram Stoker’s Mina Harker interacted, the film was produced at the beginning of the 2000s by Don Murphy (who was a few years out from his work on Michael Bay’s Transformers flicks), and developed at 20th Century Fox during the years Tom Rothman ran shop. Which is to say this was when comic book movies were treated as 90-minute time-fillers that appealed to the lowest common denominator. Think Daredevil (2003), Fantastic Four (2005), and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006).

Hence the inclusion of Shane West as secret agent Tom Sawyer in LXG. The character is not in the comics (nor does his appearance as a twentysomething heartthrob make sense given the story is set in 1899 and Tom Sawyer was a young teen in 1840 in the famous Mark Twain book). But the inclusion occurred because the studio insisted American audiences wouldn’t care about the movie unless there was an American character, and preferably a young attractive one at that. Murphy initially called the change “a stupid studio note” before later stating it was “brilliant.”

So how did Connery wind up in this movie? Apparently a big reason had to do with the major roles he had not played recently. In the span of three years, Connery had turned down the characters of Morpheus in The Matrix, Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings, and Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Turning away from Gandalf especially hurt since Connery was allegedly offered $30 million to play J.R.R. Tolkien’s wizard plus 15 percent of the three films’ box office—which at an ultimate tally of $2.9 billion would’ve netted Connery a cool $450 million. Looking back on the project, Connery later told The New Zealand Herald, “I read the book. I read the script. I saw the movie. I still don’t understand it. Ian McKellen, I believe, is marvelous in it.”