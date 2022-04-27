Volcano vs. Dante’s Peak: Which Is the Better Disaster Flick?

The Plot: Small Town Terror vs Big City Spectacle

Dante’s Peak takes place in the titular town in rural Washington state, voted the second-best place to live in the U.S. (that will change all too soon) and nestled in a beautiful forest at the base of the long-dormant volcano that gives the village its name. U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Harry Dalton (Brosnan)—who lost his co-worker/lover in a violent eruption in Colombia four years earlier—is dispatched to look into some unusual activity detected around the mountain.

While getting friendly with Mayor Rachel Wando (Hamilton) and her kids, Dalton becomes alarmed by a series of events that include two campers getting scalded to death in a local hot spring, animals turning up dead around the mountain, and more. He’s joined by the rest of his USGS team, but his boss Paul (Charles Hallahan) is reluctant to issue an emergency alert and panic the town, especially when no flagrant signs of imminent volcanic activity are detected.

His caution is shortsighted, however, and halfway through the movie, Dante’s Peak does blow in spectacular fashion, raining destruction upon the town as its citizens attempt to flee. Meanwhile Dalton and Wando must drive up the mountain to save Wando’s children, who are on a mission to extract their stubborn, reclusive grandmother from her hillside lodge.

Directed by Roger Donaldson (who helmed Species and the underrated Thirteen Days), Dante’s Peak is more of a slow burn, with the script and director trying to build an atmosphere of suspense and dread before unleashing the special effects and action. There’s also more of an attempt at character development, which, awkward as it is, kind of works thanks to the natural charm of Brosnan and Hamilton.

When the final third of the movie boils down (so to speak) to their predicament (they end up trapped in a mine as the mountain collapses around them), viewers may actually find themselves concerned for their well-being—although the two little kids driving up the mountain (in a standard shift vehicle, no less) to rescue Grandma is a pretty inane plot development in the first place.

Volcano, meanwhile, offers little build-up or character development whatsoever. We know that Tommy Lee Jones is a single dad whose daughter is conveniently visiting him for the week, but that’s about it. And we know almost nothing else at all about the other characters, which is a shame because the ensemble cast of established character actors and rising stars here is much more exciting and watchable than that of Dante’s Peak.