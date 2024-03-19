James Bond: Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Past Roles Show That He Can Be a Fun 007

But think back to Taylor-Johnson’s big break. As Dave Lizewski in Kick-Ass. That movie led with an image of Taylor-Johnson in costume, his nose bloody and his body bruised, but still ready to fight. The actor showed off not only solid comedic chops, but an ability to take a punch and keep going.

More recently, Taylor-Johnson received strong notices for his part in the David Leitch action farce Bullet Train. As an English assassin sporting a well-tailored suit and slicked back hair, he certainly looked the part of a MI6 agent. Taylor-Johnson brought an impeccable timing to his performance as Tangerine, the long-suffering and short-tempered brother of the Thomas the Tank Engine loving assassin Lemon (Brian Tyree Henry with an English accent).

The best parts of Bullet Train involve Tangerine and Lemon trading barbs, with the latter trying to explain his Tank Engine-inspired philosophy of life and the former barely containing his irritation. In an early sequence, Lemon produces a sticker book to illustrate his point, only to get interrupted by an exasperated Tangerine. Tangerine swallows his words and allows his brother to continue, but Taylor-Johnson lets the irritation bubble up on his character’s face, turning the audience against him for getting so angry at his sweetheart of a brother.

In another scene, Tangerine fights it out with Brad Pitt’s zen doofus Ladybug. The two trade convincing strikes until a Japanese stewardess arrives selling snacks. While Tangerine tries to play it cool and get her out of the way to continue the fight, Ladybug engages with the woman and orders a drink. As with his interactions with Lemon, Tangerine’s irritation turns the audience against him, making him and not Ladybug look like the idiot for getting so upset about being nice to the stewardess.

To be clear, Taylor-Johnson’s performance in Bullet Train is not a break from his take on Lizewski but an extension. As much as Tangerine tries to be cool and collected, he ends up dissolved and bloodied, his well-coiffed hair falling into tangles and his shirt fashionably torn. As with Lizewski posing in front of the mirror in Kick-Ass, there’s a disconnect between the way Tangerine sees himself and the way he actually behaves, creating comic potential.

For some readers, Taylor-Johnson’s comic chops might be a mark against him. After all, Craig played Bond as a broken person, a romantic soul trapped in the body of a blunt instrument. But Bond has always had a ridiculous and even comedic element, even in Craig’s tenure. Moreover, the franchise tends to course-correct from previous entries.