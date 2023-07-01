The Biggest Box Office Hits and Highest-Grossing Movies of 2023

Stay informed on which movies are hitting big at the global box office in 2023.

By Den of Geek Staff | | | Comments count:0
Barry Allen and Supergirl in The Flash
Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

As has become a common refrain in the post-pandemic years, it’s been a weird time for the movies. The first fiscal quarter of 2023 showed promise, with the box office revealing genuine growth over 2022 in the same time frame. It was still down by about 25 percent from 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, but Hollywood also put out about 25 percent fewer films as then too. Additionally, there was a genuine variety of late winter and early spring hits at that—be it original genre darlings like M3GAN and Cocaine Bear or sequels to popular franchises, such as John Wick: Chapter 4 and Scream VI.

The summer, however, has proven more unwieldy, as the spring’s superhero flop problem carried over well into June, from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to Shazam! Fury of the Gods to The Flash, with only Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse having impressive showings at the box office (although even the former had a slow start). While there are still quite a few genuine blockbusters on the schedule for 2023, including a new Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Dune: Part Two, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it is increasingly looking like the only picture that will cross $1 billion this year might be… The Super Mario Bros. Movie?!

So yeah, it’s strange times at the box office. Below is a table tracking the highest-grossing movies of 2023 so far. Want to read more about the films below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest movies of the year!

RankTitleGlobal GrossDomestic Gross
1The Super Mario Bros. Movie$1,336,779,791$573,218,080
2Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3$832,786,035$352,686,906
3Fast X$690,664,630$145,001,265
4Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse$569,613,989$325,996,373
5The Little Mermaid$504,449,964$274,623,615
6Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania$476,071,180$214,504,909
7John Wick: Chapter 4$427,653,473$187,131,806
8Transformers: Rise of the Beasts$346,188,071$127,888,071
9Creed III$275,248,615$156,248,615
10The Flash$216,450,353$93,150,353
11Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves$208,177,026$93,277,026
12Scream VI$168,961,389$108,161,389
13Evil Dead Rise$146,533,054$67,233,054
14Shazam! Fury of the Gods$133,783,006$57,638,006
15Elemental$131,167,758$75,017,198
16Pathaan$128,780,000$17,487,476
17Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine$91,383,316N/A
18Air$89,960,106$52,460,106
19Cocaine Bear$87,646,437$64,388,510
20Chebi: My Fluffy Friend$83,512,037N/A

You can check out a full schedule of movies still coming out in 2023 here. For Marvel movie and TV series release dates, check out our complete breakdown of the schedule here. You can find a preview of upcoming Star Wars film and TV projects here. More of a horror movie person? We have you covered right here.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

For TV release dates, you can check out the schedule here.

We’ll continue to update this article as new numbers come in. Let us know in the comments if your favorite movie made the list or about the underdog you wish had performed better!

Ad

|

Comment:

Comments count:0
Tags: Box Office
Den of Geek Staff

Written by

Den of Geek Staff

Read more from Den of Geek Staff