The Biggest Box Office Hits and Highest-Grossing Movies of 2023

As has become a common refrain in the post-pandemic years, it’s been a weird time for the movies. The first fiscal quarter of 2023 showed promise, with the box office revealing genuine growth over 2022 in the same time frame. It was still down by about 25 percent from 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, but Hollywood also put out about 25 percent fewer films as then too. Additionally, there was a genuine variety of late winter and early spring hits at that—be it original genre darlings like M3GAN and Cocaine Bear or sequels to popular franchises, such as John Wick: Chapter 4 and Scream VI.

The summer, however, has proven more unwieldy, as the spring’s superhero flop problem carried over well into June, from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to Shazam! Fury of the Gods to The Flash, with only Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse having impressive showings at the box office (although even the former had a slow start). While there are still quite a few genuine blockbusters on the schedule for 2023, including a new Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Dune: Part Two, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it is increasingly looking like the only picture that will cross $1 billion this year might be… The Super Mario Bros. Movie?!

So yeah, it’s strange times at the box office. Below is a table tracking the highest-grossing movies of 2023 so far. Want to read more about the films below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest movies of the year!

