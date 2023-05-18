Fast X Review: Jason Momoa Is the Only One of Us Having Any Fun

In a bit of a twist, Fast X starts off with the now-standard cookout in Dom’s backyard, instead of ending with it. Abuelita Toretto (Rita Moreno) gives the usual homily about family. The rest of the plot is pretty simple: Momoa’s Dante wants to avenge the death of his father by not just taking out Dom but also making sure that Dom sees the rest of his family—including Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Gibson), Tej (Bridges), Han (Sung Kang), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Mia (Jordana Brewster), and Jakob (John Cena), along with Dom’s son Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry)—tormented and killed first.

Dante is ready to go to extreme lengths to accomplish his mission too. The film’s first major action sequence features the crew chasing a bouncing neutron bomb through the streets of Rome where Dante’s (again, Joker-like) ability to stay three steps ahead of the crew and have traps laid out for them certainly makes Momoa the franchise’s deadliest foe yet. But there’s just one problem with all this: The beats are so familiar by now that a certain numbness sets in, and it’s also become very evident over the course of the last few movies that the stakes in the Fast franchise are virtually nil. This is an issue when the characters, while graduating over the course of the series from illegal street racers to high-tech intelligence operatives, are still supposed to be human in some way.

But no human could withstand or survive the chaotic, pulverizing destruction that is wrought upon their bodies and vehicles, let alone even accomplish it (even if it looks more computer-generated than ever). And as we’ve also seen, thanks to the return of the supposedly deceased Han in F9, even death doesn’t keep these folks down. Hence how even a new death scene doesn’t even carry any emotional weight because it’s just as likely that the character will be back by Fast XI (supposedly the last one, although Diesel has been grunting something about a trilogy lately).

Again, this might all be much more fun if the franchise as a whole embraced its essential, absurd nature. But every time it steps in that direction, the turgid, by-the-numbers script, and especially the performance from Diesel himself, pull it back into the same endless speechifying about the family and faith and loyalty. That’s what makes Momoa’s performance so jarring. It stands apart from the rest of the film, even if Momoa’s doing a variation on the Clown Prince of Crime.

Elsewhere, most of the ensemble, aside from Diesel and Rodriguez, get shortchanged in various ways. Gibson and Bridges’ patter is stale by now while there is barely a shot in which Emmanuel isn’t chained to a laptop. Brewster is barely in the thing. As for Cena, his abrupt swerve from master assassin in the previous film to a kind of goofy uncle in this one is indicative of the real lack of attention paid to these characters as the series has gone along, although the actor does play to his comedic strengths and gets by on his sheer charisma.

The guest stars are all trotted dutifully out but given little to do. Of all of them, Charlize Theron’s Cipher perhaps fares the best while Helen Mirren, Jason Statham, and Scott Eastwood, along with newbies Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, and Daniela Melchior, are all given a few minutes of screentime then hustled off.