The Super Mario Bros. Movie Review: Great Graphics Hide Uninspired Gameplay

Conversely, Mario lands in the Mushroom Kingdom, which is populated by an endless sea of androgynous children, each named Toad (Keegan-Michael Key voices the most important one), and the humanoid Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). But make no mistake, this Peach is nobody’s damsel. Before Mario tastes even his first mushroom, the Princess is already a badass jumper, fireball-wielder, and Rainbow Road driver. It’s honestly a bit of a mystery why the princess has need of plumbers at all, especially one as schlubby as Pratt’s Mario. The movie doesn’t seem to really consider that question either. They meet and she agrees immediately to take him with her to the Jungle Kingdom where she will entreat with the father of Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) to join her forces in a fight against Bowser before the Koopa King invades both of their lands.

This movie is, again, a visually sumptuous transfer of Nintendo iconography to a 70-foot (or so) screen. And it’s all here: mushrooms that turn Mario into a giant? Check. Leaves that inexplicably make him a raccoon with the gift of flight? Double check. That white top hat Bowser wore during select cutscenes of Super Mario Odyssey? Look, the easiest way to sum up an easter egg guide for this sucker is to say that if you can think of it, it’s probably in the movie and it’ll put a smile on your face when it appears (including via two post-credits scenes).

Yet it isn’t just the simple name or visual recognition that works in the film’s favor. For the first time in what seems like nearly a decade, Illumination is really stretching its animation prowess to its fullest. Historically, Illumination films after the early surprise success of Despicable Me have excessively relied on celebrity stunt voice casting and tedious pop culture jokes and songs “for the adults,” which are intended to paper over thin narratives.

One must really give credit where it’s due to The Super Mario Bros. Movie then; the attention to detail (and likely pressure to please the rightsholders of what has grown into a billion-dollar IP) is immense. As a result, parents and children alike will overdose on the sugar rush blast of candy-colored nostalgia on constant display. Peach’s Castle at the top of the Mushroom Kingdom, Bowser’s Flying Fortress, Rainbow Road, even the spooky trees from Luigi’s Mansion are all gorgeously recreated, and each further enhanced by Brian Tyler score, which sprinkles in countless nods to Nintendo games of yore and their beloved themes written by Koji Kondo.

Yet the limit to that AAA effort is it’s still in service to a movie that is shackled by the far more limited imagination of Illumination formula. As far as Twitter gossip is concerned that begins and ends with the stunt casting of Pratt as Mario. And truthfully it is unnecessary, especially when Charles Martinet, who has voiced Mario and Luigi in the games since 1996, makes a vocal cameo that is instantly beguiling. However, Pratt is more than fine as the Italian plumber in a red cap. It’s not a remarkable performance per se, but it fulfills the limited demands set by Illumination’s film.

And what those demands consist of is another American animated film that coasts off audience recognition of IP and fourth-wall breaking gags. It’s been 20 years, nearly to the day, since Quentin Tarantino made HOTEI’s “Battle Without Honor or Humanity” the audible sound of cool in Kill Bill: Vol. 1, and when it appears inside of the first 90 seconds of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, parents will instantly know it’s lost all cultural cachet and relevance. Of course kids, who will be this movie’s best served audience, won’t care, nor should they. Nevertheless, I wonder if ripping off the nearly as old Shrek 2 by sliding in Bonnie Tyler’s “I Need a Hero” for a montage will go as unnoticed by even the youngest viewers.