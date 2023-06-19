15 Box Office Bombs and Disappointments That Destroyed Movie Franchises

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

We’re stretching the definition of “bomb” when it comes to Lethal Weapon 4. Including the global box office take, Murtaugh and Riggs’ final ride earned $285 million in 1998. That said, this was a ridiculously expensive movie for the time, eating over half that gross. WB is cagey about the numbers, but we’re looking at roughly a $140 million budget, turning it into a disappointment for the studio. Bear in mind, the original Lethal Weapon, an action classic, cost $15 million. Even funnier, The Matrix, released one year after Lethal Weapon 4, cost $63 million. Bullet time and all.

So what did that moolah pay for? Multiple script rewrites, including last-second adjustments, Joe Pesci saying “Ok” a whole hell of a lot, and some violent set pieces nobody particularly remembers. The plot involves the Triads, but the result is so convoluted that, mostly, it’s about Murtaugh’s romantic partner Lorna Cole (Rene Russo) giving birth. Also Chris Rock is there. It’s a movie that burned off studio and audience goodwill like it was the ozone layer in the 1980s, and despite a middling TV series and Mel’s sweaty promises to make Lethal Weapon 5, this weapon’s been unloaded ever since.

Blade: Trinity (2004)

In 2004, nobody really knew what a Ryan Reynolds was. If you were a trash movie devotee, you might manage an “oh yeah, the Van Wilder guy.” But the Reynolds, he of the Deadpool mask, the gin, the phone company, the advertising powerhouse, the football club, and the one man who could get Hugh Jackman to strap on the claws one more time, he hadn’t arrived in 2004. Yet, while we are about to take a second to rag on the globally recognized worst entry in the Blade franchise, two decades later, Reynolds is still the best thing about this movie.

Honestly, Blade: Trinity is so bad we could just leave it there, a testament to the fact that Reynolds commits to carrying any dead franchise on his shoulders. But let’s go on: Wesley Snipes was over this movie from day one, locked out of script decisions, casting calls, and being his own movie’s main character. Though his private riot turns into a joke via those famous CGI’d eyes, y’know, assessing the franchise-slaying results and his own 2005 lawsuit against New Line, maybe Snipes was in the right all along. For what it’s worth, he’s wished upcoming Blade Mahershala Ali the very best.

The Crow: Wicked Prayer (2005)

The Crow may be a series about a guy who refuses to stay dead, but as a wise man once said, sometimes dead is better. The origin story from creator James O’Barr is less a tale of afterlife vengeance than it is one man’s attempt to process grief through the lens of rage. It resulted in a fantastic indie comic and one great if tragic piece of movie canon for ‘90s kids of the Siouxsie and the Banshees stripe. And then it became a grist mill for fast-cash tie-ins, on screen and off.

The walking tragedy that is this franchise took four movies to die, which is amazing when the second movie, 1996’s City of Angels, is already a trash fire. Wicked Prayer lives down to its predecessors with a 0% on RT, using a good tie-in novel as a basis and bungling it so badly that the author, Norman Partridge, refused to watch it. Good move, since this ignoble finale didn’t just destroy the franchise, it took its director, Lance Mungia, down with it. Unfortunately for us tired old goths, a reboot yet threatens.