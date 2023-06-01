Upcoming Movies 2023: Release Date Schedule

It’s a typical refrain from moviegoers: which films should I watch next? Fortunately, there are plenty of highly anticipated movies on the way, both in theaters and on streaming services, to keep film fans eating very well in 2023, from blockbuster superhero adventures to spy thrillers to high-concept sci-fi to creepy horrors.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of all the major releases coming this year. There are more than a few films of varying flavors coming in 2023 that should appeal to you: a new Christopher Nolan film and a new Greta Gerwig movie (on the same day!); a new Yorgos Lanthimos experiment and a nearly four-hour Martin Scorsese epic about how the West was… poisoned. That, plus plenty of franchise fare, from Mission: Impossible to Indiana Jones and Michael Keaton’s Batman enjoying their much delayed returns. So here’s what’s next.

Want to read more about the films below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest movies of the year!

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.