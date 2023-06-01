Upcoming Movies 2023: Release Date Schedule
Here are all the must-see movies to plan your theater-going (or streaming) calendar around.
It’s a typical refrain from moviegoers: which films should I watch next? Fortunately, there are plenty of highly anticipated movies on the way, both in theaters and on streaming services, to keep film fans eating very well in 2023, from blockbuster superhero adventures to spy thrillers to high-concept sci-fi to creepy horrors.
That’s why we’ve put together a list of all the major releases coming this year. There are more than a few films of varying flavors coming in 2023 that should appeal to you: a new Christopher Nolan film and a new Greta Gerwig movie (on the same day!); a new Yorgos Lanthimos experiment and a nearly four-hour Martin Scorsese epic about how the West was… poisoned. That, plus plenty of franchise fare, from Mission: Impossible to Indiana Jones and Michael Keaton’s Batman enjoying their much delayed returns. So here’s what’s next.
Want to read more about the films below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest movies of the year!
|Movie Title
|Release Date
|Pollen
|June 6
|Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story (VOD)
|June 6
|My Fault (Amazon Prime)
|June 8
|Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
|June 9
|Flamin’ Hot (Hulu and Disney+)
|June 9
|The Secret Kingdom
|June 9
|Aloners
|June 9
|Brooklyn 45 (Shudder)
|June 9
|The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster
|June 9
|The Flash
|June 16
|Elemental
|June 16
|The Blackening
|June 16
|Extraction 2 (Netflix)
|June 16
|Asteroid City (Limited)
|June 16
|Maggie Moore(s)
|June 16
|Asteroid City (Wide)
|June 23
|No Hard Feelings
|June 23
|Through My Window: Across the Sea (Netflix)
|June 23
|Love Gets a Room
|June 23
|The Perfect Find (Netflix)
|June 23
|Revoir Paris
|June 23
|Rise (Disney+)
|June 24
|Run Rabbit Run (Netflix)
|June 28
|Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
|June 30
|Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
|June 30
|Warhorse One
|June 30
|Nimona (Netflix)
|June 30
|Sound of Freedom
|July 4
|Once Upon a Time in Uganda
|July 4
|Joy Ride
|July 7
|Insidious: The Red Door
|July 7
|The YouTube Effect
|July 7
|Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
|July 12
|Theater Camp
|July 14
|Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix)
|July 14
|The Miracle Club
|July 14
|The Flood
|July 14
|Oppenheimer
|July 21
|Barbie
|July 21
|The Beanie Bubble (Limited)
|July 21
|Stephen Curry: Underrated (Apple TV+)
|July 21
|They Could Tyrone (Netflix)
|July 21
|Happiness for Beginners (Netflix)
|July 27
|Haunted Mansion
|July 28
|Talk to Me
|July 28
|The Beanie Bubble (Apple TV+)
|July 28
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
|August 2
|Meg 2: The Trench
|August 4
|Problemista
|August 4
|The Last Voyage of the Demeter
|August 11
|Gran Turismo
|August 11
|Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)
|August 11
|Heart of Stone
|August 11
|Strays
|August 18
|Blue Beetle
|August 18
|The Hill
|August 18
|Back on the Strip
|August 18
|White Bird (Limited)
|August 18
|White Bird (Wide)
|August 25
|Bottoms
|August 25
|The Equalizer 3
|September 1
|Poor Things
|September 8
|The Nun II
|September 8
|My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
|September 8
|A Haunting in Venice
|September 15
|The Expendables 4
|September 22
|The Book of Clarence
|September 22
|PAW Patrol: The Mighty
|September 23
|The Creator
|September 29
|Kraven the Hunter
|October 6
|Killers of the Flower Moon (Limited)
|October 6
|Exorcist: Believer
|October 13
|Ordinary Angels
|October 13
|Damsel (Netflix)
|October 13
|Killers of the Flower Moon (Wide)
|October 20
|Dumb Money
|October 20
|The Underdoggs
|October 20
|Five Nights at Freddy’s
|October 27
|Saw X
|October 27
|Pain Hustlers (Netflix)
|October 27
|Dune: Part Two
|November 3
|The Marvels
|November 10
|The Killer (Netflix)
|November 10
|Stutz (Netflix)
|November 14
|The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
|November 17
|Next Goal Wins
|November 17
|Thanksgiving
|November 17
|Troll Band Together
|November 17
|A Family Affair (Netflix)
|November 17
|Napoleon
|November 22
|Wish
|November 22
|Leo (Netflix)
|November 22
|Leave the World Behind (Netflix)
|December 8
|Wonka
|December 15
|Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2
|December 20
|Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
|December 20
|Migration
|December 22
|Rebel Moon (Netflix)
|December 22
|The Color Purple
|December 25
Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.