Upcoming Movies 2023: Release Date Schedule

Here are all the must-see movies to plan your theater-going (or streaming) calendar around.

Upcoming Movies in 2023
Photo: Paramount / WB / Disney

It’s a typical refrain from moviegoers: which films should I watch next? Fortunately, there are plenty of highly anticipated movies on the way, both in theaters and on streaming services, to keep film fans eating very well in 2023, from blockbuster superhero adventures to spy thrillers to high-concept sci-fi to creepy horrors.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of all the major releases coming this year. There are more than a few films of varying flavors coming in 2023 that should appeal to you: a new Christopher Nolan film and a new Greta Gerwig movie (on the same day!); a new Yorgos Lanthimos experiment and a nearly four-hour Martin Scorsese epic about how the West was… poisoned. That, plus plenty of franchise fare, from Mission: Impossible to Indiana Jones and Michael Keaton’s Batman enjoying their much delayed returns. So here’s what’s next.

Want to read more about the films below? Click through the links to check out all of our coverage of the biggest movies of the year!

Movie TitleRelease Date
PollenJune 6
Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story (VOD)June 6
My Fault (Amazon Prime)June 8
Transformers: Rise of the BeastsJune 9
Flamin’ Hot (Hulu and Disney+)June 9
The Secret KingdomJune 9
AlonersJune 9
Brooklyn 45 (Shudder)June 9
The Angry Black Girl and Her MonsterJune 9
The FlashJune 16
ElementalJune 16
The BlackeningJune 16
Extraction 2 (Netflix)June 16
Asteroid City (Limited)June 16
Maggie Moore(s)June 16
Asteroid City (Wide)June 23
No Hard FeelingsJune 23
Through My Window: Across the Sea (Netflix)June 23
Love Gets a RoomJune 23
The Perfect Find (Netflix)June 23
Revoir ParisJune 23
Rise (Disney+)June 24
Run Rabbit Run (Netflix)June 28
Indiana Jones and the Dial of DestinyJune 30
Ruby Gillman, Teenage KrakenJune 30
Warhorse OneJune 30
Nimona (Netflix)June 30
Sound of FreedomJuly 4
Once Upon a Time in UgandaJuly 4
Joy RideJuly 7
Insidious: The Red DoorJuly 7
The YouTube EffectJuly 7
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part OneJuly 12
Theater CampJuly 14
Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix)July 14
The Miracle ClubJuly 14
The FloodJuly 14
OppenheimerJuly 21
BarbieJuly 21
The Beanie Bubble (Limited)July 21
Stephen Curry: Underrated (Apple TV+)July 21
They Could Tyrone (Netflix)July 21
Happiness for Beginners (Netflix)July 27
Haunted MansionJuly 28
Talk to MeJuly 28
The Beanie Bubble (Apple TV+)July 28
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant MayhemAugust 2
Meg 2: The TrenchAugust 4
ProblemistaAugust 4
The Last Voyage of the DemeterAugust 11
Gran TurismoAugust 11
Red, White & Royal Blue (Prime Video)August 11
Heart of StoneAugust 11
StraysAugust 18
Blue BeetleAugust 18
The HillAugust 18
Back on the StripAugust 18
White Bird (Limited)August 18
White Bird (Wide)August 25
BottomsAugust 25
The Equalizer 3September 1
Poor ThingsSeptember 8
The Nun IISeptember 8
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2September 8
A Haunting in VeniceSeptember 15
The Expendables 4September 22
The Book of ClarenceSeptember 22
PAW Patrol: The MightySeptember 23
The CreatorSeptember 29
Kraven the HunterOctober 6
Killers of the Flower Moon (Limited)October 6
Exorcist: BelieverOctober 13
Ordinary AngelsOctober 13
Damsel (Netflix)October 13
Killers of the Flower Moon (Wide)October 20
Dumb MoneyOctober 20
The UnderdoggsOctober 20
Five Nights at Freddy’sOctober 27
Saw XOctober 27
Pain Hustlers (Netflix)October 27
Dune: Part TwoNovember 3
The MarvelsNovember 10
The Killer (Netflix)November 10
Stutz (Netflix)November 14
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and SnakesNovember 17
Next Goal WinsNovember 17
ThanksgivingNovember 17
Troll Band TogetherNovember 17
A Family Affair (Netflix)November 17
NapoleonNovember 22
WishNovember 22
Leo (Netflix)November 22
Leave the World Behind (Netflix)December 8
WonkaDecember 15
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2December 20
Aquaman and the Lost KingdomDecember 20
MigrationDecember 22
Rebel Moon (Netflix)December 22
The Color PurpleDecember 25

Did we miss anything? Let us know in the comments! We’ll continue to update this schedule as more release dates are announced.

For Marvel movie and TV series release dates, check out our complete breakdown of the schedule here. You can find a preview of upcoming Star Wars film and TV projects here.

For TV release dates, you can check out the schedule here.

