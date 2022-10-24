Upcoming Star Wars Movies and TV Series Release Schedule: Will a New Film Ever Come Out?

There’s never been a better time to be a Star Wars fan in terms of quantity. There’s more Star Wars on screen and on the page now than ever before in the franchise’s history. From Disney+ series to video games to The High Republic books and Marvel comics, you can experience new adventures in the galaxy far, far away pretty much any way you want it right now. If Lucasfilm were able to get some movies off the ground, we’d be able to say that the franchise is firing on all cylinders.

Whether or not we finally do get some new Star Wars on the big screen in the years to come, the future of the franchise is still very bright, thanks to TV series like The Mandalorian, which has already expanded across multiple spinoffs full of Original Trilogy nostalgia and exciting new characters. Meanwhile, animated takes like Visions and Tales of the Jedi continue to explore new ways to tell stories in this beloved universe. And with new upcoming shows such as Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew, there’s plenty more look forward to.

Let’s take a look ahead at all the new Star Wars movie and TV series coming up on Lucasfilm’s busy slate…

Upcoming Star Wars Movies

While the franchise has continued to thrive on the small screen and on the page, it’s a very uncertain time for Star Wars movies. In the aftermath of 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm reserved three new release dates for upcoming films set outside the Skywalker Saga. Unfortunately, the studio has already confirmed it’ll miss its Dec. 22, 2023 date after the delay of Rogue Squadron. That leaves Dec. 19, 2025 and Dec. 17, 2027. Whether Lucasfilm will get movies produced in time for those dates remains to be seen. For right now, here’s what we know about upcoming Star Wars film projects…