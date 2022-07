TV Premiere Dates: 2022 Calendar

Wondering when your favorite shows are coming back and what new series you can look forward to? We’ve got you covered with the Den of Geek 2022 TV Premiere Dates Calendar, where we keep track of TV series premiere dates, return dates, and more for the year and beyond.

We’ll continue to update this page weekly as networks announce dates. A lot of these shows we’ll be watching or covering, so be sure to follow along with us!

Please note that all times are EST.

Note: This are U.S. releases. For upcoming British releases, head on over here.