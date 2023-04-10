The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Overwhelming Success Offers Lessons to Hollywood

Hence, almost as miraculously as Avatar’s week-to-week holds, Puss in Boots grew in its second weekend by 35 percent when it grossed another $16.8 million at the North American box office. Afterward it had the mildest of drops, too, often below 20 percent each week, and even growing by another seven percent once, week-on-week, during the doldrums of January. Tellingly, with no real family film competition until The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was able to leg out for months, earning $185 million domestically and $480 million worldwide.

Between Puss in Boots’ quiet over-performance and The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s deafening one, an emerging question seems to be posed for Hollywood studios: Where are the other family movies?

Once generally considered a staple of the moviegoing landscape—as well as a solid way to introduce a new generation to the joys of gathering in a darkened theater—family films have joined many other genres since the pandemic on the backburner for studios. The obvious glaring exception to this rule is Disney, whose entire brand is borne from family entertainment.

Yet while the Mouse House has received a lot of scrutiny in recent months due to the seemingly diminishing returns of the MCU at the multiplex in the post-pandemic years (with glaring exceptions like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), that has been small potatoes when compared to its specifically family-oriented entertainment. Admittedly, the multigenerational appeal of movies from the company’s famed animation houses, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Studios, is that they usually appeal as much to adults as children, yet both demos were in scarce supply last year for the theatrical releases of Pixar’s Lightyear and WDAS’ Strange World, which earned $223 million and $73 million, respectively (the latter of which arguably helped seal former Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s fate).

But it turns out those box office failures may not be completely indicative of the market for family movies. While it was likely a mercy for social-distancing families in 2020 that Disney released Soul straight to Disney+ during the holidays, and also put Frozen II and Onward on the same service at the beginning of the lockdown in spring 2020, Disney continued to treat its original animated films as fodder for Disney+ all the way into 2022. This included putting WDAS’ generally well-liked Raya and the Last Dragon on Disney+ (behind an extra paywall) the same day it opened in theaters in spring 2021, and not putting Pixar’s Luca in theaters at all that summer, even as the company began releasing its superhero movie content to theatrical.

Hindsight is of course 20/20, but it is a striking contrast to compare Disney’s strategy of treating animated and family entertainment as strictly Disney+ content for almost three years—which is half the life of a six year old—with that of studios like Paramount which held Top Gun: Maverick in a vault for two full years and until it was deemed safe enough to have a robust box office runway. Granted, those are very different audiences, but Universal did the same thing with Minions: The Rise of Gru. That film, also a project from Illumination Entertainment, was intended to release during summer 2020. After the COVID-19 pandemic, however, Universal pushed the Despicable Me prequel first to summer 2021 and then summer 2022.