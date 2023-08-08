Barbie’s Billion Dollar Success Should Not Be Treated Like a Fluke

Already it seems the machinations for flattening what was initially a refreshing success are in motion. Much hay was made after Barbie’s massive opening weekend when folks were reminded Mattel has an armada of other toy properties they’d like to see turned into big Hollywood movies next—with everything from Hot Wheels to Polly Pocket in development. But while this (seeming) gold rush to toy lines is endlessly familiar, one should keep in mind that of course Mattel would like to replicate the Barbie success for their various other brands, and it was at least this company’s openness to being lightly interrogated by Gerwig and co-writer Noah Baumbach’s pen that helped turn Barbie into such an unexpectedly ambitious and artistic achievement.

However, just because it makes good business sense for Mattel to want to leverage all of its toy lines in the movie industry after Barbie, it doesn’t mean the moral of Barbie’s success for studios should be that audiences are desperate for a Magic 8-Ball flick. Instead, they should really look back to Robbie’s original pitch for Gerwig to WB: Be brave enough to pair a big idea with a visionary director. Especially if it’s a woman.

While the fact that Barbie is based on one of the most globally beloved toy brands of all time—if not the most loved—played a major factor into why Gerwig’s movie generated immediate interest from casual moviegoers, it was not just the brand or the admittedly brilliant WB marketing campaign that has turned this into a week-after-week cultural phenomenon. It was Robbie’s insistence, and Mattel’s willingness, to let an artistic voice take some chances with the property, and to tell a story from a singularly female perspective. Barbie adopts cornerstone feminist ideas about the insidiousness of the patriarchy—or just mansplaining The Godfather and talking Zack Snyder’s movies to death—and finds an accessible, fun, and big-hearted way to present it to a global audience that invites everyone to the table by covering it with pastel party streamers and balloons.

It’s too easy to think that the only, or even most important, ingredient in its success then is the brand, or that this was just a novel way to kick off a new franchise. In fact, the most common thing to occur when a film hits like this is to treat it as a fluke, particularly if it’s directed by a woman.

In the last decade alone, we’ve seen this several times. A “gamble” is taken on a female director or subject matter, and the trades repeat the conventional wisdom of the last 40 or so years about blockbusters in their headlines. You know the old song: women will not show up for action movies and, more importantly, men will not show up for any kind of movie starring women. There were exceptions, of course, through the decades, but when The Hunger Games film series began in 2012, there was some suspicion that the (male-directed) actioner would be too violent or off-putting for young women and too feminine for teenage boys. Meanwhile when Patty Jenkins directed the first female-led superhero movie treated like a major blockbuster event, Wonder Woman, in 2017, profiles like one in The Hollywood Reporter began by asking, “Can Patty Jenkins make the superhero world safe for female directors?”

The tone of so much of this is reminiscent of what a male editor tells Jo March at the beginning of Gerwig’s 2019 version of Little Women: “If the main character is a girl, make sure she’s married by the end. Or dead, either way.” That scene is set in 1868, and yet it’s not that far afield from 2018 when (male) powers-that-be revealed a continued skepticism toward women directors, or even women-led superhero movies.